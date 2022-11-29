Why South African men are still avoiding treatment for TB and HIV





Professor Frikkie Booysen explains that various factors have been shown to cause men to avoid healthcare for issues such as TB and HIV/AIDS.

He explains that the main issue is based on the perception of healthcare services. He says the problem is people avoid treatment because they have preconceived ideas about the conditions of healthcare services.

For example, they may perceive stigma, they may perceive that healthcare workers have certain attitudes, they may not trust healthcare providers. Professor Frikkie Booysen, Chair in Health Economics - Wits University

On the specific issue of HIV care, while the aforementioned reasons may be relevant to the issue, Professor Booysen states that stigma is still a significant issue facing people who choose not to seek medical care.

The literature on avoiding or delaying seeking HIV testing and care is really suggesting that stigma continues to play a very important role. Professor Frikkie Booysen, Chair in Health Economics - Wits University

The almost surreal reality is that people are still afraid to seek treatment for HIV and Aids, due to the stigma that surrounds the matter which has been affecting South Africa for decades.

Professor Booysen elaborates that the main concern is with men who are choosing not to seek treatment at all. The exact number of men choosing to avoid treatment is unknown, explains Booysen explains as the studies done to date are on men who chose to delay care. This creates concern about the number of men who are choosing not to seek treatment at all.

Our concern, really, is about the many men that do not even access care and may not even reach care and there’s a need to understand the dynamics behind that behaviour. Professor Frikkie Booysen, Chair in Health Economics - Wits University

After decades of dealing with the issues of stigma surrounding TB and HIV/AIDS in South Africa, It's evident that treatment is still being hampered by stigmatism. People are still choosing to avoid or delay treatment for these life-threatening issues even after years of dialogue and raising awareness.

It would seem that more needs to be done to remove the stigma and prevent unnecessary suffering, death, and increased spread of infection.