Mzansi Ballet returns with a Christmas show in Roodepoort
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dirk Badenhorst - the director at Mzansi Ballet.
If you're looking for festive season entertainment, look no further than a ballet Christmas show.
Mzansi Ballet has you covered with a Christmas show at the Roodepoort Theatre on 14 December.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Badenhorst emphasised their aim to bring back the nostalgic moments of enjoying Christmas.
It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the beginning of Christmas and to get the families into the right spirit. It is a great show, you can bring your daughter as it is really a celebration of Christmas.Dirk Badenhorst, Director - Mzansi Ballet
The show will feature Christmas classic sounds and also a stunning cast of world-class dancers like Angela Revie, and Shana Dewey, as well as leading singers Abel Knobel and Kerry Hiles - to name a few.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/luckybusiness/luckybusiness1612/luckybusiness161200408/66857433-surprise-girl-opening-christmas-magic-presents.jpg
More from Local
WATCH: School pupil enjoys her sausage roll with Worcestershire sauce
A video has gone viral of a school pupil using a Worcester sauce on her sausage roll at the back of the classroom.Read More
Criminals using social media to lure children into drug trade: Carte Blanche
A well-known app for load shedding and community updates called 'EskomSepush' is used dominantly by the syndicates.Read More
Janusz Walus' lawyers demand he be deported to Poland amid safety risks
On Monday, Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi granted residency to Walus to serve his parole in South Africa.Read More
To deal with GBV, focus on needs & mental health of men - MatrixMen
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that as a society, we need to engage men to address violence against women in our society.Read More
Teacher training vital to identifying children's learning difficulties - expert
Parenting is challenging and identifying the correct spaces for your children to succeed in the world, is not always easy or applicable to every child, however, the collaboration of parents and teachers can find solutions to barriers to learning.Read More
How instability in local government is impacting citizens in Gauteng
Many cities in Gauteng have seen significant political instability which impacts the way these cities run.Read More
Primedia Broadcasting makes a splash at SA Radio Awards
Breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa caught up with some of the Johannesburg branch winners.Read More
Naptosa: SA needs to set a harsh precedent for teacher misconduct complaints
Complaints against South African teachers are on the rise with continuous misconduct accounts from sexual, verbal and physical abuse meted out against learners.Read More
'Ban black people, not pit bulls' - SAHRC investigating racist voice note
A racist sound clip on the current pit bull debate has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly posted on a Whatsapp group.Read More