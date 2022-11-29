Mzansi Ballet returns with a Christmas show in Roodepoort

Today at 16:10 Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Tony Carnie Freelance Environmental journalist

Today at 16:20 Green Hydrogen Summit: Green Hydrogen in South Africa Overview Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Jonathan Debasc, Managing Director Thermal and Supply from ENGIE

Today at 16:50 Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry in Parliament Wrap of the day Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN

Today at 17:10 Identifying the gaps that exist between small businesses and young talent Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi - Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital

Today at 18:09 STATS SA: Unemployment at lowest level since first quarter of 2021 as some sectors created jobs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nicky Weimar - Chief Economist at Nedbank

Today at 18:12 The potential unraveling of the old order in the global oil market as Western Countries try to sanction Russia's oil The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Jenny Erskine - Deloitte Africa Oil & Gas Leader

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:50 SA Innovation: The world-first tech-enabled diabetes care The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Graham Rowe - CEO and Co-Founder at Guidepost

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Zetu Damane The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Zetu Damane - Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

