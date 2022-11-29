'Our lives are not our jobs': How you can free yourself from workplace anxiety
Clement Manyathela spoke to talent & diversity, equity & inclusion expert, Laura Pycraft, about the causes of workplace anxiety and how to manage it.
Workplace anxiety can make people want to avoid their jobs.
Some people experience overwhelming anxiety or distress on Sundays in anticipation for the work week.
Workplace anxiety is a complex issue that can have many causes, from anxiety about job performance, interact with your coworkers, or just feeling uncomfortable in the work environment.
Pycraft describes workplace anxiety as a sense of prolonged distress, discomfort and worry that begins to impact your job, but notes it can look different for each person.
Anxiety can be complex and depending on who you are as a person… the way you react to anxiety can be different.Laura Pycraft, talent & diversity, equity & inclusion expert
For some people struggling with this anxiety, it can result in them wanting to avoid the workplace and even putting in sick leave to stay out of that environment.
Pycraft recommends that if you are experiencing these issues, you should try to find someone in your workplace, such as a manager or human resources person, who you feel safe and comfortable discussing your feelings with.
You do not want to start very intimate, personal discussions with people who may not be a positive influence or help you achieve positive change.Laura Pycraft, talent & diversity, equity & inclusion expert
In addition to this, she said that speaking to a qualified professional or loved one outside of the workplace can help you work through what you are experiencing.
She added that was important to not allow a job to consume you entirely and you are allowed to set boundaries and take time for yourself if your job is overwhelming you.
Our lives are not our jobs... we are so much more.Laura Pycraft, talent & diversity, equity & inclusion expert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63746030_businessman-sitting-at-office-desk-full-with-papers-being-overloaded-with-work.html?vti=368pns-1-3
