Back to reality: Can your boss demand that you return to the office?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to employment law specialist and managing director at Molatudi Attorneys, Osborne Molutdi, about whether or not employers can demand that their employees return back to the office on short notice.
JOHANNESBURG: As a result of the world reopening after stringent regulations fall away, employers could start demanding that employees return to the office full-time.
However, some employees may feel hesitant to return due to establishing a productive new normal where they work predominantly from home or may fear contracting the virus.
In this case, what happens forward hinges on predominantly on policies set up by employers around working remotely.
Herein, there should be established guidelines on what happens when lockdown restrictions are (mostly) eradicated.
In the absence of a policy or a mutually agreed-to contract stipulating what happens during the transition from remote work to full-time office-based work, there should be consultations between the employer and the relevant stakeholders and employees.
No employer can wake up and say, 'tomorrow I want all of you guys back to [the office]'. Prudent employers, caring employers, would engage employees and stakeholders in relevant key consultations and key engagements... [but] at the end of the day we must accept that... an employee cannot dictate to the employer as to how they want to carry out their duties.Osborne Molutdi, employment law specialist and managing director - Molatudi Attorneys
After careful consideration and engagement, the employer, at the end of the day, their decision of requiring employees to return to work full-time.Osborne Molutdi, employment law specialist and managing director - Molatudi Attorneys
Scroll up for the full interview.
