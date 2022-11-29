Toxic bosses: How to 'diagnose' them and strategies to help you cope





Every week Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or popular business book.

This week he talks to management consultant and executive coach Robert Craig, co-author of "Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers".

Why we wrote it was to help people feel a little bit more empowered and to help people not feel helpless... Robert Craig, Co-author - Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers

I think there are too many books describing how people should be better, but where is the practical go-to coach in your pocket? Where is the chapter I can pull out after I realise my boss is more difficult than I can manage? Robert Craig, Co-author - Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers

The biggest problem I think (both a good and a bad thing) is the moment someone realises the person they could have been but they notice the person that they are, will be the greatest pain we will all experience. Robert Craig, Co-author - Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers

That tragedy can be prevented, and that's why we wrote the book. Robert Craig, Co-author - Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers

Why bother to stick around in a job and manage a toxic boss?

The first thing is I think we all recognise that the greatest lessons have always been married to the toughest challenges... When you have gone through an enormously difficult challenge, to leave when it could have given birth to your greatest growth seems a bit silly to me. Robert Craig, Co-author - Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers

From the corporate angle... a lot of great companies have a cultural problem, so the book does two things - it helps the individual, but it also helps the leader who might be worried they could become or are behaving like an impossible boss, and what to do to rebalance themselves. Robert Craig, Co-author - Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers

Description on Jonathan Ball Publishers:

A difficult manager can be the cause of many a sleepless night, or in extreme cases, even make you want to quit your job. Impossible bosses can obstruct your professional growth by hiding corporate ladders and leave your career stuck in an invisible cage.

In this book, eight archetypal managers who create uniquely challenging situations at work are identified, including Mr Tumbleweed (the anxious and indecisive manager), Ms Say Me (the competitive control freak manager), Mr Make-Up (the people-pleasing manager), Ms When We (the hostage-of-the-past manager) and four other friends.

Drawing on real-life experiences, the authors describe typical workplace scenarios you might find yourself in with these impossible bosses and identify their key character traits. Most importantly, they share several secret strategies for how best to communicate your ideas and demonstrate your value to them.

Working with different psychological profiling systems, the authors try to demystify the personality type and explain why your impossible boss acts like they do. Armed with these insights and hands-on tips, you will be able to turn challenging interactions around in a shorter space of time and respond with an approach that will show your true value and leadership qualities.

A coach in your pocket, this book offers a practical guide for how to manage your manager.

