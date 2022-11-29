Streaming issues? Report here
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi?

29 November 2022 7:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (Brutal Fruit discussion at 5:34)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi?




