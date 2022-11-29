Guards arrested for Eskom diesel theft - fuel prices will see trend continue





- Eskom's announced that two security guards have been arrested for stealing close to 6 000 litres of diesel from its Port Rex Power Station in East London.

- With fuel such a valuable commodity at the moment it's likely the trend of stealing diesel from both Eskom and Transnet will continue.

Eskom's announced that two security guards were arrested on Monday for stealing close to 6 000 litres of diesel from its Port Rex Power Station in East London.

The duo were employed by a private security company contracted by Eskom to protect the facility.

They were arrested a few days after Eskom laid criminal charges for the diesel theft and will appear in the East London Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

Through internal investigations, it was established that the... guards permitted a vehicle to collect the stolen diesel from the site during the night shifts, and for which they were paid in return. Eskom statement

Transnet has also reported a spike in diesel and other fuel theft this year.

It's no wonder comments Bruce Whitfield, considering how expensive and thus valuable fuel has become.

He interviews Jenny Erskine, Lead Partner for Africa Oil & Gas at Deloitte.

Erskine agrees there seems to be a dichotomy as, on the one hand the world grapples with shortages of oil and at the same time tries to impose sanctions on Russia in an effort to limit their profits from crude oil exports.

European Union governments are currently battling to reach agreement on capping the price of Russian sea-borne crude oil.

If we track earlier in the year when we had the Russia-Ukraine crisis [starting] it did see our oil prices hit highs. We now have European countries that have been trying to agree a cap on the Russian price. The reason... is to try and limit the revenues from the oil, thereby restricting Russia's access to cash for their war against Ukraine. Jenny Erskine, Lead Partner: Africa Oil & Gas - Deloitte

Where does that leave consumers and the prices we'll be paying for fuel going into 2023?

Erskine says this is difficult to predict as there are a number of dynamics in play.

For me there's the big question of will the European countries be able to reach an agreement on this cap and, even if they do, will they actually be able to have an influence on the price or would Russia rather look for other markets that are willing to buy at the open market price of Brent crude... Jenny Erskine, Lead Partner: Africa Oil & Gas - Deloitte

The outcome also depends on Russia's reaction, taking into account how the country previously reduced natural gas supply to Europe.

The Opec countries also have a role to play, she adds.

Ultimately it comes down to simple economics - your supply and demand curve.

When one has a drastic drop in supply in your global markets, that will then trigger higher prices whereas if they're successful in finding other markets for their crude oil, it might then result in decreases. Jenny Erskine, Lead Partner: Africa Oil & Gas - Deloitte

The Opec countries are meeting on Sunday to also consider the supplies, Jenny Erskine, Lead Partner: Africa Oil & Gas - Deloitte

Eskom has urged the public to report information regarding theft of coal, fuel oil and diesel to the Eskom Crime Line: 0800 11 27 22.

