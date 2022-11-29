Slight jobs growth means SA no longer has highest global unemployment rate
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist at Nedbank, about the latest unemployment statistics.
- South Africa's unemployment rate eased slightly for the third consecutive quarter in Quarter 3 of 2022.
- According to Stats SA 204 000 jobs were gained between the second and third quarters - a drop in the ocean, but still worth celebrating.
South Africa's unemployment rate dipped slightly for the third consecutive quarter in Quarter 3 of 2022.
According to Stats SA's latest figures the unemployment rate dropped by an entire percentage point to 32.9%, from 33.9% in the second quarter of 2022.
It says 204 000 jobs were gained between the second quarter and the third quarter.
This brings the total number of employed people to 15.8 million.
The number of unemployed people now stands at 7.7 million - a decrease of 269 000.
Stats SA says the biggest driver of job growth was the manufacturing sector, followed by trade, construction and transport.
As usual, the picture looks a bit grimmer when the expanded definition of unemployment is taken into account.
Including the people who are no longer looking for a job brings the unemployment rate to 43.1%, (down from 44.1% in the June quarter).
The youth unemployment rate has also increased.
[🧵] South Africa’s #unemployment rate decreased by 1,0 percentage point to 32,9% in Q3:2022 compared to Q2:2022.' Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 29, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/ySn3j87DRy#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/ZYLgDe0UQs
Approx. 3,5 million (34,5%) out of 10,2 million young people aged 15-24 years were not in #employment, #education or training (NEET). The overall NEET rate (15–24) increased by 1,0 percentage point in Q3:2022 compared to Q3:2021.' Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 29, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/ySn3j88bH6#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/MIUzOKKNH2
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist at Nedbank.
Weimar says we should keep the context of jobs growth in mind - the rise in manufacturing jobs for instance comes off the back of a low after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
In the second quarter manufacturing was hit quite hard by the floods because KwaZulu-Natal has a very high concentration of manufacturing-related businesses, and of course vehicle manufacturers were heavily affected. So I think as their production facilities were rebuilt and normalised over the third quarter they employed more people.Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank
For domestic trade, although they don't provide the detail I'm pretty certain that comes from your ongoing recovery in things like tourism, hospitality, restaurants... and that normalisation that is happening after the disruptions from COVID.Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank
If we look at discouraged workers, there are still far too many of them... Yes it's come down, but it's still at a frightening 41.6%.Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank
Breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa caught up with some of the Johannesburg branch winners.Read More