Why green hydro could enhance SA's economy while reducing carbon footprint

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Slight jobs growth means SA no longer has highest global unemployment rate The third quarter of 2022 saw a rise in employment numbers despite load shedding and higher inflation. 29 November 2022 4:42 PM
Mzansi Ballet returns with a Christmas show in Roodepoort The family-oriented show will also have some of South Africa's top dancers and singers to celebrate Christmas. 29 November 2022 9:57 AM
WATCH: School pupil enjoys her sausage roll with Worcestershire sauce A video has gone viral of a school pupil using a Worcester sauce on her sausage roll at the back of the classroom. 29 November 2022 9:50 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Blow to suspended Public Protector's case All the news you need to know. 29 November 2022 12:35 PM
Ramaphosa may be able to slow down the ANC's decline - analyst Political analyst Sam Mkokeli gives some insight into how the ANC's leadership race stacks after the candidates for the top six po... 29 November 2022 3:44 AM
How instability in local government is impacting citizens in Gauteng Many cities in Gauteng have seen significant political instability which impacts the way these cities run. 28 November 2022 3:14 PM
View all Politics
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi? Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think... 29 November 2022 7:07 PM
Toxic bosses: How to 'diagnose' them and strategies to help you cope Bruce Whitfield talks to Robert Craig, co-author of 'Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers'. 29 November 2022 6:12 PM
Guards arrested for Eskom diesel theft - fuel prices will see trend continue With fuel prices high it's 'no wonder' diesel theft is on the increase in SA. Bruce Whitfield asks Deloitte's Jenny Erskine what t... 29 November 2022 5:56 PM
View all Business
Heading to Cape Town? Here are 5 tourist attractions you have to visit Cape Town offers endless attraction options for tourists and locals to experience, from blue oceans to our beautiful table top mou... 28 November 2022 2:10 PM
Family matters: how can you work through resenting your child? Being a parent can be challenging for so many reasons and in some cases, parents may start to feel resentment towards their child. 28 November 2022 10:46 AM
WATCH: Boy signs a love song for his deaf mother A video of a young boy signing a love song for his mother has gone viral. 28 November 2022 10:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t... 26 November 2022 5:20 PM
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Why green hydro could enhance SA's economy while reducing carbon footprint

29 November 2022 5:24 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Renewable energy
climate crisis
Carbon Emmissions
Green hyrdogen

Green hydrogen has the potential to revolutionise renewable energy production as the world tries tackling the climate crisis with increased intensity.

John Perlman speaks to the managing director for thermals and supply from ENGIE, Jonathan Debasc, about the economic and climate advantages of producing green hydrogen in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG: As one of the biggest carbon emitters in the world, the managing director at utility company, ENGIE, Jonathan Debasc, says South Africa needs to decarbonise its economy - which is where green hydrogen comes in.

Green hydrogen is created by separating the hydrogen molecules from the oxygen molecule in water through an electrolyser via renewable energy sources.

The country's vast amounts of open land make it advantageous to produce green hydrogen.

Debasc says 1% of the country's land can generate 10 million tons of green hydrogen.

The energy produced from green hydrogen can be used to reduce its overall carbon footprint.

The large amounts of green hydrogen South Africa can produce at a cheaper rate can also be exported to other areas through liquid hydrogen or ammonia.

Because [South Africa] will be able to generate hydrogen much cheaper and in much larger quantities than places like Europe that don't have that much sand, that much wind, that much space in their land... [it can] export it to Europe, to Japan, or other places like that.

Jonathan Debasc, managing director for thermals and supply at utilities company, ENGIE 

Scroll up for the full interview.




29 November 2022 5:24 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Renewable energy
climate crisis
Carbon Emmissions
Green hyrdogen

More from Business

Screengrab from Brutal Fruit Spritzer collab video with Kelly Rowland on YouTube

Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi?

29 November 2022 7:07 PM

Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pitinan/123rf.com

Toxic bosses: How to 'diagnose' them and strategies to help you cope

29 November 2022 6:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Robert Craig, co-author of 'Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Guards arrested for Eskom diesel theft - fuel prices will see trend continue

29 November 2022 5:56 PM

With fuel prices high it's 'no wonder' diesel theft is on the increase in SA. Bruce Whitfield asks Deloitte's Jenny Erskine what the future holds for the prices we'll be paying.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

Slight jobs growth means SA no longer has highest global unemployment rate

29 November 2022 4:42 PM

The third quarter of 2022 saw a rise in employment numbers despite load shedding and higher inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral. Picture: Twitter/@mikesharman

'We have a very open relationship in terms of discussing money' - Mike Sharman

28 November 2022 7:22 PM

Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Sandton City survived despite the pandemic, loadshedding & interest hikes

28 November 2022 6:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty 2Degrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drone for Xmas? The DJI Mavic Air 2 is a great gift but it will cost you A LOT

28 November 2022 6:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Debunking the myths about land reform in South Africa

28 November 2022 5:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wandile Sihlobo, senior fellow at the Department of Agricultural Economics at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world has moved on from Covid, but China seems unable to. © niphonsubsri/123rf.com

Oil price dips, Rand weakens amid rare Covid-protests in China

28 November 2022 4:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Armitage, CEO at Anchor Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?

24 November 2022 8:53 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Generational unemployment a factor in SA's high youth unemployment

Local

'Our lives are not our jobs': How you can free yourself from workplace anxiety

Lifestyle

Next phase of impeachment inquiry sees Mkhwebane argue her side of the story

Local

EWN Highlights

Parliament to receive Ramaphosa impeachment report

30 November 2022 7:04 AM

Black women and youth most vulnerable in SA job market

30 November 2022 6:42 AM

First witness begins testimony in defence of Mkhwebane at impeachment inquiry

29 November 2022 7:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA