Why green hydro could enhance SA's economy while reducing carbon footprint





John Perlman speaks to the managing director for thermals and supply from ENGIE, Jonathan Debasc, about the economic and climate advantages of producing green hydrogen in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG: As one of the biggest carbon emitters in the world, the managing director at utility company, ENGIE, Jonathan Debasc, says South Africa needs to decarbonise its economy - which is where green hydrogen comes in.

Green hydrogen is created by separating the hydrogen molecules from the oxygen molecule in water through an electrolyser via renewable energy sources.

The country's vast amounts of open land make it advantageous to produce green hydrogen.

Debasc says 1% of the country's land can generate 10 million tons of green hydrogen.

The energy produced from green hydrogen can be used to reduce its overall carbon footprint.

The large amounts of green hydrogen South Africa can produce at a cheaper rate can also be exported to other areas through liquid hydrogen or ammonia.

Because [South Africa] will be able to generate hydrogen much cheaper and in much larger quantities than places like Europe that don't have that much sand, that much wind, that much space in their land... [it can] export it to Europe, to Japan, or other places like that. Jonathan Debasc, managing director for thermals and supply at utilities company, ENGIE

