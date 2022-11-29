Why green hydro could enhance SA's economy while reducing carbon footprint
John Perlman speaks to the managing director for thermals and supply from ENGIE, Jonathan Debasc, about the economic and climate advantages of producing green hydrogen in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG: As one of the biggest carbon emitters in the world, the managing director at utility company, ENGIE, Jonathan Debasc, says South Africa needs to decarbonise its economy - which is where green hydrogen comes in.
Green hydrogen is created by separating the hydrogen molecules from the oxygen molecule in water through an electrolyser via renewable energy sources.
The country's vast amounts of open land make it advantageous to produce green hydrogen.
Debasc says 1% of the country's land can generate 10 million tons of green hydrogen.
The energy produced from green hydrogen can be used to reduce its overall carbon footprint.
The large amounts of green hydrogen South Africa can produce at a cheaper rate can also be exported to other areas through liquid hydrogen or ammonia.
Because [South Africa] will be able to generate hydrogen much cheaper and in much larger quantities than places like Europe that don't have that much sand, that much wind, that much space in their land... [it can] export it to Europe, to Japan, or other places like that.Jonathan Debasc, managing director for thermals and supply at utilities company, ENGIE
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_165813662_self-service-hydrogen-filling-station-on-a-background-of-trucks.html?vti=lfpu0650grf5a54nf9-2-35
More from Business
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi?
Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.Read More
Toxic bosses: How to 'diagnose' them and strategies to help you cope
Bruce Whitfield talks to Robert Craig, co-author of 'Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers'.Read More
Guards arrested for Eskom diesel theft - fuel prices will see trend continue
With fuel prices high it's 'no wonder' diesel theft is on the increase in SA. Bruce Whitfield asks Deloitte's Jenny Erskine what the future holds for the prices we'll be paying.Read More
Slight jobs growth means SA no longer has highest global unemployment rate
The third quarter of 2022 saw a rise in employment numbers despite load shedding and higher inflation.Read More
'We have a very open relationship in terms of discussing money' - Mike Sharman
Mike Sharman, founder of Retroviral shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
How Sandton City survived despite the pandemic, loadshedding & interest hikes
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty 2Degrees.Read More
Drone for Xmas? The DJI Mavic Air 2 is a great gift but it will cost you A LOT
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Debunking the myths about land reform in South Africa
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wandile Sihlobo, senior fellow at the Department of Agricultural Economics at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Oil price dips, Rand weakens amid rare Covid-protests in China
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Armitage, CEO at Anchor Capital.Read More