Generational unemployment a factor in SA's high youth unemployment





John Perlman speaks to Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital about identifying the gaps between small businesses and young talent.

Nkosi says the challenges faced by the youth in finding employment start prior to them looking for employment and can start as early as during their schooling career.

There are many challenges that young people face even before they start looking for work. Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital

Challenges don’t start when they start looking for jobs, but while they are still in school… and then there are challenges that young people face in the transition from school to the labor market, for example, the high cost of looking for work is a challenge they have. Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital

Nkosi adds that socio-economic factors also play a huge role in youth unemployment and limits the youth in terms of job opportunities and guidance.

Many young people live in households where there aren’t employed adults who can guide them in looking for work or to even take advantage of opportunities offered by SMME [Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises] in the community. Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital

Nkosi says ordinary South Africans need to guide the youth from their communities and guide them.

We advocate for ordinary South Africans to guide them with social connections so that not only will their confidence be boosted for them to look for work, but guidance as to where to look for work. Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital

Nkosi adds that SMME support is pivotal in grooming the youth to gain experience in work opportunities.

If we can support SMMEs to overcome challenges they face in order to employ young people, then some young people will get the experience that they need. Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital

Many jobs require licenses and several other requirements that further hinder the youth from work opportunities.

Nkosi says that there are youth organizations that exist to offer the support that the youth needs.

