Next phase of impeachment inquiry sees Mkhwebane argue her side of the story





Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, about what to expect from the next phase of Mkhwebane's parliamentary impeachment inquiry.

The phase will see Mkhwebane argue why nothing she's done could lead to an impeachable offence.

The first witness to testify in favour of Mkhwebane, founder and chairperson of the SA Roadies Association, Freddie Nyathela, said in court that the Public Protector helped him resolve a long-standing dispute with Department of Arts and Culture.

Mkhwebane's lawyer, Dali Mpofu, also highlighted their strategy for the new phase of the trial.

Dentlinger says that it seems like it will be a mixture of bringing forward witnesses to speak positively on behalf of Mkhwebane as well as potentially highlighting that her detractors allegedly campaigning against her is about more than just facts.

It seems that they are grouping the witnesses in a little bit of both: those who will come to respond to the main charges that she's faced with... then also, we haven't been privy to the witness list, but we presume - given the first witness - that we will possibly have witnesses who will then come to sing the Public Protector's praises. Lindsay Dentlinger, parliamentary reporter - Eyewitness News

