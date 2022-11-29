Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Next phase of impeachment inquiry sees Mkhwebane argue her side of the story The next phase into the parliamentary impeachment inquiry of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane began on Tuesday. 29 November 2022 5:37 PM
Slight jobs growth means SA no longer has highest global unemployment rate The third quarter of 2022 saw a rise in employment numbers despite load shedding and higher inflation. 29 November 2022 4:42 PM
Mzansi Ballet returns with a Christmas show in Roodepoort The family-oriented show will also have some of South Africa's top dancers and singers to celebrate Christmas. 29 November 2022 9:57 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Blow to suspended Public Protector's case All the news you need to know. 29 November 2022 12:35 PM
Ramaphosa may be able to slow down the ANC's decline - analyst Political analyst Sam Mkokeli gives some insight into how the ANC's leadership race stacks after the candidates for the top six po... 29 November 2022 3:44 AM
How instability in local government is impacting citizens in Gauteng Many cities in Gauteng have seen significant political instability which impacts the way these cities run. 28 November 2022 3:14 PM
View all Politics
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi? Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think... 29 November 2022 7:07 PM
Toxic bosses: How to 'diagnose' them and strategies to help you cope Bruce Whitfield talks to Robert Craig, co-author of 'Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers'. 29 November 2022 6:12 PM
Guards arrested for Eskom diesel theft - fuel prices will see trend continue With fuel prices high it's 'no wonder' diesel theft is on the increase in SA. Bruce Whitfield asks Deloitte's Jenny Erskine what t... 29 November 2022 5:56 PM
View all Business
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi? Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think... 29 November 2022 7:07 PM
Toxic bosses: How to 'diagnose' them and strategies to help you cope Bruce Whitfield talks to Robert Craig, co-author of 'Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers'. 29 November 2022 6:12 PM
SAns can no longer afford to eat three times a day - economic justice group South African households are spending R500 more each month on household goods. 29 November 2022 2:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t... 26 November 2022 5:20 PM
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Guards arrested for Eskom diesel theft - fuel prices will see trend continue With fuel prices high it's 'no wonder' diesel theft is on the increase in SA. Bruce Whitfield asks Deloitte's Jenny Erskine what t... 29 November 2022 5:56 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Next phase of impeachment inquiry sees Mkhwebane argue her side of the story

29 November 2022 5:37 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Dali Mpofu
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
impeachment inquiry
Section 194 inquiry
Freddie Nyathela

The next phase into the parliamentary impeachment inquiry of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane began on Tuesday.

John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, about what to expect from the next phase of Mkhwebane's parliamentary impeachment inquiry.

The phase will see Mkhwebane argue why nothing she's done could lead to an impeachable offence.

The first witness to testify in favour of Mkhwebane, founder and chairperson of the SA Roadies Association, Freddie Nyathela, said in court that the Public Protector helped him resolve a long-standing dispute with Department of Arts and Culture.

Mkhwebane's lawyer, Dali Mpofu, also highlighted their strategy for the new phase of the trial.

Dentlinger says that it seems like it will be a mixture of bringing forward witnesses to speak positively on behalf of Mkhwebane as well as potentially highlighting that her detractors allegedly campaigning against her is about more than just facts.

It seems that they are grouping the witnesses in a little bit of both: those who will come to respond to the main charges that she's faced with... then also, we haven't been privy to the witness list, but we presume - given the first witness - that we will possibly have witnesses who will then come to sing the Public Protector's praises.

Lindsay Dentlinger, parliamentary reporter - Eyewitness News

Scroll up for the full interview.




29 November 2022 5:37 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Dali Mpofu
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
impeachment inquiry
Section 194 inquiry
Freddie Nyathela

More from Local

© petertt/123rf.com

Slight jobs growth means SA no longer has highest global unemployment rate

29 November 2022 4:42 PM

The third quarter of 2022 saw a rise in employment numbers despite load shedding and higher inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© luckybusiness/123rf.com

Mzansi Ballet returns with a Christmas show in Roodepoort

29 November 2022 9:57 AM

The family-oriented show will also have some of South Africa's top dancers and singers to celebrate Christmas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot of a school girl eating sausage roll.

WATCH: School pupil enjoys her sausage roll with Worcestershire sauce

29 November 2022 9:50 AM

A video has gone viral of a school pupil using a Worcester sauce on her sausage roll at the back of the classroom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: Daniel Kaesler/123rf

Criminals using social media to lure children into drug trade: Carte Blanche

29 November 2022 9:36 AM

A well-known app for load shedding and community updates called 'EskomSepush' is used dominantly by the syndicates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus/Screenshot.

Janusz Walus' lawyers demand he be deported to Poland amid safety risks

29 November 2022 8:03 AM

On Monday, Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi granted residency to Walus to serve his parole in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Women and children across the country are regularly being abused and killed. Picture: Pixabay

To deal with GBV, focus on needs & mental health of men - MatrixMen

28 November 2022 3:31 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that as a society, we need to engage men to address violence against women in our society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © nadezhda1906/123rf.com

Teacher training vital to identifying children's learning difficulties - expert

28 November 2022 3:26 PM

Parenting is challenging and identifying the correct spaces for your children to succeed in the world, is not always easy or applicable to every child, however, the collaboration of parents and teachers can find solutions to barriers to learning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

How instability in local government is impacting citizens in Gauteng

28 November 2022 3:14 PM

Many cities in Gauteng have seen significant political instability which impacts the way these cities run.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: 702 and Eyewitness News celebrates their radio awards at Primedia broadcasting in Johannesburg Picture: Ayanda Ntuli/702.

Primedia Broadcasting makes a splash at SA Radio Awards

28 November 2022 10:55 AM

Breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa caught up with some of the Johannesburg branch winners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An empty classroom. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Naptosa: SA needs to set a harsh precedent for teacher misconduct complaints

28 November 2022 7:01 AM

Complaints against South African teachers are on the rise with continuous misconduct accounts from sexual, verbal and physical abuse meted out against learners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Next phase of impeachment inquiry sees Mkhwebane argue her side of the story

Local

Janusz Walus' lawyers demand he be deported to Poland amid safety risks

Local

'Our lives are not our jobs': How you can free yourself from workplace anxiety

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

First witness begins testimony in defence of Mkhwebane at impeachment inquiry

29 November 2022 7:23 PM

Unemployment stats show industries have adapted to SA's power crisis - Stats SA

29 November 2022 6:22 PM

SA move to ban Bain long overdue - Sars commissioner Kieswetter

29 November 2022 5:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA