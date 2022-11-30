Hawks' Lebeya urges SA public to have confidence in law enforcement
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Godfrey Lebeya - the national head of the Hawks
Are law enforcement agencies losing the fight against skyrocketing levels of crime in South Africa?
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Lebeya denied this saying the country is not becoming like Mexico.
Lebeya briefed the media on Tuesday detailing the previous achievements made by the Hawks in the previous quarter.
The South African public is slowly losing confidence in law enforcement following a low conviction rate.
I think that there should be confidence in what we are doing and looking at the arrests we are doing on cash-in-transit, and we have arrested 20 suspects in three months.Godfrey Lebeya, national head - Hawks
According to a report from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, the South African Police Service failed to arrange protection for former Cape Town top cop Charl Kinnear.
Lebeya denied the claims made by the police watchdog that they could have prevented Kinnear be killed.
It is what I’m disputing and putting on record that I do not agree what has been said in the recommendationsGodfrey Lebeya, national head - Hawks
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : GCIS
