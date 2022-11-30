How men depend on sex to bridge connection to intimacy

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:37
EFF stage protest blocking the highway against Janusz Walus release.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Leigh-Ann Mathys, Treasurer General
Today at 12:41
MINISTER GUNGUBELE BRIEFs MEDIA ON OUTCOMES OF THE CABINET MEETING HELD ON THE 30TH NOVEMBER 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:45
Update on Public Protector with Nkosikhona
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 12:52
Government observes World Aids Day
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:56
Africa can overcome HIV by 2030 if we prioritise most vulnerable groups, experts agree ahead of World AIDS Day 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Todd Malone
Today at 12:59
Mandy's book of the week: The Biography by Buntu Siwisa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Buntu Siwisa
Today at 13:35
Today is World Aids Day: The introduction of Pre-exposure prophylaxis also knowns as (PrEP) and its effectiveness
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Samkele Mkhumbuzi - Pharmaceutical Care Speaker and Health Promotor
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows: Lessons from the 2022 Black Friday
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 14:35
Knowler Knows continues
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 18:09
Phala Phala panel finds prima facie evidence that the president may have violated the constitution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Xolani Dube - Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development
Today at 18:11
Another Rubicon moment with zero credible leadership options?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Songezo Zibi - Chairman at Rivonia Cricle
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
MTN's ugly long-running battle with Turkcell is over
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - How will my investments grow?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
Latest Local
Govt to tighten regulations on scrap metal trade to curb theft and vandalism Sellers and buyers will need an electronic fund transfer (EFT) to show proof of purchase of metal products. 1 December 2022 10:09 AM
I am sceptical about the Durban beaches being clean - Prof Anthony Turton John Perlman talks to Prof Anthony Turton to talk about the reopening of all beaches in Durban 1 December 2022 9:37 AM
Phala Phala farm probe: ATM and EFF bays for Ramaphosa exit from office Ramaphosa is facing political uncertainty after Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case after a robbery at his farm in 2020. 1 December 2022 9:16 AM
View all Local
Phala Phala farm probe: ATM and EFF bays for Ramaphosa exit from office Ramaphosa is facing political uncertainty after Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case after a robbery at his farm in 2020. 1 December 2022 9:16 AM
Section 89: Opposition political parties want President Cyril Ramaphosa out Bantu Holomisa, leader of the UDM, says President Cyril Ramaphosa must step down to avoid South Africa becoming a mafia state. 1 December 2022 6:11 AM
Section 89 panel finds evidence of misconduct on 4 charges against Ramaphosa The panel, which handed its report to the National Assembly Speaker on Wednesday, said that in light of the information placed bef... 30 November 2022 6:53 PM
View all Politics
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending. 1 December 2022 8:05 AM
Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate' Bruce Whitfield talks to former Liberty CEO David Munro about what the future may hold in store during, and after his break from t... 30 November 2022 7:02 PM
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show... 30 November 2022 5:24 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] American tourist in Cape Town screams at neighbours for having a braai A video has gone viral of a woman with an American accent shouting at her neighbours for having a braai. 1 December 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Parents host kids meeting on how to behave (LOL!) during school holidays A video of two parents giving their children guidelines on how to behave during school holidays has gone viral. 1 December 2022 8:21 AM
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending. 1 December 2022 8:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t... 26 November 2022 5:20 PM
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery Conservative MP Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the Caribbean slave trade about 400 years ago. 1 December 2022 7:53 AM
Iran police kills football fan for cheering team's loss, an anti-regime gesture Iran has been in political turmoil for months, but now another callous death may further fuel violence in the republic. 1 December 2022 7:40 AM
Guards arrested for Eskom diesel theft - fuel prices will see trend continue With fuel prices high it's 'no wonder' diesel theft is on the increase in SA. Bruce Whitfield asks Deloitte's Jenny Erskine what t... 29 November 2022 5:56 PM
View all World
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show... 30 November 2022 5:24 PM
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi? Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think... 29 November 2022 7:07 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
View all Opinion
How men depend on sex to bridge connection to intimacy

30 November 2022 10:51 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Sex and intimacy
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

As the world moves away from toxic culture and stereotypes, men continue to suffer from emotional vocabulary.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Often men suffer from silence as per the cultural code that men don't cry and such leads to suicide and at times, violent behavior.

Men appreciate sex as the sole dominant factor to intimacy and nothing else.

The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah explain better the correlation between men and intimacy in society.

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.




30 November 2022 10:51 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Sex and intimacy
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Local

Stolen copper cables recovered at a scrap metal dealer in Roodepoort. Picture: Taurai Maduna/EWN

Govt to tighten regulations on scrap metal trade to curb theft and vandalism

1 December 2022 10:09 AM

Sellers and buyers will need an electronic fund transfer (EFT) to show proof of purchase of metal products.

Read More arrow_forward

Durban's North beach. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter

I am sceptical about the Durban beaches being clean - Prof Anthony Turton

1 December 2022 9:37 AM

John Perlman talks to Prof Anthony Turton to talk about the reopening of all beaches in Durban

Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the SACP congress in Boksburg on Friday, 15 July 2022. Picture SACP/Twitter

Phala Phala farm probe: ATM and EFF bays for Ramaphosa exit from office

1 December 2022 9:16 AM

Ramaphosa is facing political uncertainty after Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case after a robbery at his farm in 2020.

Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions of the hybrid sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter.

Section 89 panel finds evidence of misconduct on 4 charges against Ramaphosa

30 November 2022 6:53 PM

The panel, which handed its report to the National Assembly Speaker on Wednesday, said that in light of the information placed before it, it concluded that on the face of it, the president may have violated the Constitution.

Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

'Biggest obstacle to 4-day week in SA is mindset that it can't possibly work'

30 November 2022 5:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jakobus Wilken from IQbusiness, one of the local companies taking part in the 4-day work week pilot next year.

Read More arrow_forward

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya. Picture: GCIS

Hawks' Lebeya urges SA public to have confidence in law enforcement

30 November 2022 8:41 AM

The South African public is slowly losing confidence in law enforcement following a low conviction rate.

Read More arrow_forward

© prosot/123rf.com

Generational unemployment a factor in SA's high youth unemployment

30 November 2022 4:11 AM

According to Statistics SA, the country's unemployment rate fell from 33.9% in the 2nd quarter to 32.9% in the 3rd quarter

Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the Western Cape High Court on 25 October 2022. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Next phase of impeachment inquiry sees Mkhwebane argue her side of the story

29 November 2022 5:37 PM

The next phase into the parliamentary impeachment inquiry of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane began on Tuesday.

Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

Slight jobs growth means SA no longer has highest global unemployment rate

29 November 2022 4:42 PM

The third quarter of 2022 saw a rise in employment numbers despite load shedding and higher inflation.

Read More arrow_forward

© luckybusiness/123rf.com

Mzansi Ballet returns with a Christmas show in Roodepoort

29 November 2022 9:57 AM

The family-oriented show will also have some of South Africa's top dancers and singers to celebrate Christmas.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Health & Fitness

Supplied.

Why South African men are still avoiding treatment for TB and HIV

29 November 2022 11:01 AM

702’s John Perlman discusses the propensity for men to avoid treatment with Wits health economist Prof Frikkie Booysen.

Read More arrow_forward

Why is illness insurance important? And how is it different from medical aid?

23 November 2022 8:28 AM

Expert guests from Old Mutual join the Clement Manyathela Show to unpack the importance of illness insurance.

Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot. Picture: thepaigeprojectsa /Instagram

The Paige Project calls for donations to raise awareness about cerebral palsy

17 November 2022 12:30 PM

"We are calling on people to come support us and of course to contribute to our funds."

Read More arrow_forward

The best way to adjust to work life after lockdown, according to a psychologist

11 November 2022 8:30 AM

A psychologist guides us through the mixed work-related feelings we may be feeling and explains how to reset for future success.

Read More arrow_forward

Practical ways to cope with grief and handle loss

10 November 2022 8:06 AM

A clinical psychologist explains the different stages of grief and how we can cope after experiencing Covid-related loss.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

How a high intake of red meat, alcohol can lead to gout

8 November 2022 1:06 PM

Gout also known as arthritis, relates to an unsettling common pain and inflammation in the joints.

Read More arrow_forward

Over 3000 South Africans reach out to SADAG daily, says Operations Director

26 October 2022 1:27 PM

Cindy Poluta speaks to SADAG's Operation Director in the opening episode of The Reset podcast series.

Read More arrow_forward

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

What is the meaning of my life? An expert weighs in on existential crisis

2 October 2022 4:34 PM

What is the meaning of my life? It's a question we all ask at one point, or at several junctions in the journey called our lives.

Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela. Picture: Sahpra.

What makes Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela tick?

2 October 2022 3:11 PM

After a baptism of fire, Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela is still eager to contribute to SA's science revolution.

Read More arrow_forward

