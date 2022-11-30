How do medical aids calculate mental health cover?

Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of my Life generic Soundtracks of my Life generic
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Harrie Siertsema reveals the secrets to the success of popular Harries Pancakes Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the owner of Harries Pancakes, Harrie Siertsema. 2 December 2022 3:13 PM
'He has always been a process person': Frans Baleni on President Cyril Ramaphosa Friends and allies of president Cyril Ramaphosa have spoken out following the section 89 report and his potential resignation. 2 December 2022 11:19 AM
Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!! The Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years. 2 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Can Ramaphosa survive Phala Phala? All the news you need to know. 2 December 2022 3:15 PM
'He has always been a process person': Frans Baleni on President Cyril Ramaphosa Friends and allies of president Cyril Ramaphosa have spoken out following the section 89 report and his potential resignation. 2 December 2022 11:19 AM
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting? The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report. 2 December 2022 10:22 AM
View all Politics
Alina Truhina built a global brand from humble beginnings. Here’s how. Alina Truhina speaks about her professional coming of age and how she navigated the world of media and entrepreneurship. 2 December 2022 2:02 PM
'Take all my money': A billionaire German heiress wants her wealth taxed away A German heiress has a really good problem on her hands, but she doesn't think so. 2 December 2022 11:39 AM
Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies Qatar has agreed to send two million tonnes of Liquified Natural Gas a year to Germany for 15 years. 2 December 2022 8:55 AM
View all Business
Soweto Fashion Week relaunches with a spectacular catwalk show The showcase of South African designers and models took place at the Soweto Theatre on Friday night, after a two-year break. 3 December 2022 8:40 AM
Leave assumptions at the door: how to listen to understand in relationships Helping your partner feel truly heard is essential for a healthy relationship. 2 December 2022 11:54 AM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab 'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features t... 26 November 2022 5:20 PM
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender The scheme enables conscripted Russian soldiers to text, or call when they want to surrender. 2 December 2022 9:14 AM
Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery Conservative MP Richard Drax's ancestors were pioneers of the Caribbean slave trade about 400 years ago. 1 December 2022 7:53 AM
Iran police kills football fan for cheering team's loss, an anti-regime gesture Iran has been in political turmoil for months, but now another callous death may further fuel violence in the republic. 1 December 2022 7:40 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show... 30 November 2022 5:24 PM
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi? Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think... 29 November 2022 7:07 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How do medical aids calculate mental health cover?

30 November 2022 10:53 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Mental health
Medical aid

Many of us rely on medical aid for medical care, but do they adequately cover mental illnesses?

Clement Manyathela spoke to head of research and development at Discovery Health Deon Kotze about getting medical aid and mental health.

  • Mental health conditions may need long-term medical care

  • Medical aids will in many cases determine the extent of cover based on recommendations of the psychologist or psychiatrist

FILE: Mental illness can be a chronic health concern. Picture: Wokandapix from Pixabay
FILE: Mental illness can be a chronic health concern. Picture: Wokandapix from Pixabay

Mental illness can be a chronic health concern that requires long-term treatment in the form of medication, therapy, or both.

Kotze said that there is no single rule for mental illness and medical aid as the diagnosis can be broad and different schemes can approach benefits differently.

In most cases for chronic mental illness, a person will receive a diagnosis and the healthcare practitioner will motivate the benefits in terms of covering medication and psychotherapy.

Based on the recommendations of the psychologist or psychiatrist, Kotze said the medical scheme will determine to what extent mental health care can be covered.

Because there is a finite amount of funds to pay claims, medical schemes will have to have some way of controlling the claims cost.

Deon Kotze, head of research and development at Discovery Health

He added that they will approve or reject claims in a way that ensures they are making the best use of the members contributions.

Listen to the audio above for more.




30 November 2022 10:53 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Mental health
Medical aid

More from Lifestyle

Soweto Fashion Week relaunch 2022 Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu

Soweto Fashion Week relaunches with a spectacular catwalk show

3 December 2022 8:40 AM

The showcase of South African designers and models took place at the Soweto Theatre on Friday night, after a two-year break.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf

Leave assumptions at the door: how to listen to understand in relationships

2 December 2022 11:54 AM

Helping your partner feel truly heard is essential for a healthy relationship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© deagreez/123rf.com

DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)

2 December 2022 5:11 AM

Out-of-stock "deals", websites crashing, nonrefundable EFT payments... Is Black Friday worth the hype?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ france68/123rf.com

Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?

1 December 2022 6:36 PM

South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Klaus Nielsen-Pexels

Please, can YOU give blood and save lives this holiday season?

1 December 2022 9:13 AM

Dr Karin Van Den Berg discusses how far SANBS has come in dealing with HIV/AIDS and the importance of blood donation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] American tourist in Cape Town screams at neighbours for having a braai

1 December 2022 9:05 AM

A video has gone viral of a woman with an American accent shouting at her neighbours for having a braai.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture:@tasingo Mzansi's Greatest Family #Thenkoane/Facebook.

[WATCH] Parents host kids meeting on how to behave (LOL!) during school holidays

1 December 2022 8:21 AM

A video of two parents giving their children guidelines on how to behave during school holidays has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© artiemedvedev/123rf.com

'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending

1 December 2022 8:05 AM

The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alzheimer's vector. Picture: Pixabay.com

For the first time ever, there is now an Alzheimer's drug that is proven to work

1 December 2022 4:54 AM

Lecanemab heralds a new era in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olgasab/123rf.com

Why you should consider getting an anti-nuptial contract

30 November 2022 6:57 PM

Getting an anti-nuptial contract (ANC) is more than just about preparing for divorce, it's about protecting yourself and your spouse should things go awry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license

Local Business

What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?

Local Politics

Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?

Local Politics Opinion

EWN Highlights

Archbishop Makgoba calls for government of national unity if Ramaphosa resigns

3 December 2022 11:41 AM

Ramaphosa 'seriously considering' taking Phala Phala report on review - Magwenya

3 December 2022 11:18 AM

DA threatens motion of no confidence if eThekwini mayor does not resign

3 December 2022 11:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA