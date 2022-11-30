How do medical aids calculate mental health cover?





Clement Manyathela spoke to head of research and development at Discovery Health Deon Kotze about getting medical aid and mental health.

Mental health conditions may need long-term medical care

Medical aids will in many cases determine the extent of cover based on recommendations of the psychologist or psychiatrist

FILE: Mental illness can be a chronic health concern. Picture: Wokandapix from Pixabay

Mental illness can be a chronic health concern that requires long-term treatment in the form of medication, therapy, or both.

Kotze said that there is no single rule for mental illness and medical aid as the diagnosis can be broad and different schemes can approach benefits differently.

In most cases for chronic mental illness, a person will receive a diagnosis and the healthcare practitioner will motivate the benefits in terms of covering medication and psychotherapy.

Based on the recommendations of the psychologist or psychiatrist, Kotze said the medical scheme will determine to what extent mental health care can be covered.

Because there is a finite amount of funds to pay claims, medical schemes will have to have some way of controlling the claims cost. Deon Kotze, head of research and development at Discovery Health

He added that they will approve or reject claims in a way that ensures they are making the best use of the members contributions.

Listen to the audio above for more.