POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: is Andile Lungisa playing a losing game?





JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape upholds its suspension of provincial executive committee member Andile Lungisa, he’s remained unbothered as he continues criss-crossing the country, meeting with delegates over his hopes to lead as a top official in the party come its national elective conference in December.

This is also despite not making it onto the ballot, unlike three others Bejani Chauke and his close comrades, Pule Mabe and Mzwandile Masina.

“I’ve appealed all those decisions, even if they take the decision today, I will appeal to the national conference. I can even take the court route,” says Lungisa in response to the decision to keep him on suspension.

Lungisa is this week’s guest on Politricking with Tshidi Madia, a politics podcast by Eyewitness News.

His is a generational mission, adopted by the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) during its glory days, when now Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema was still a member, since then, when the “economic freedom in our life time”, slogan was adopted, Malema and others were expelled from the party and the league disbanded.

The ANCYL is yet to be resuscitated, with several bids to take to its national conference being unsuccessful.

I have the responsibility of mobilising this generation in this country to be able to change the material conditions of Africans, blacks in particular. Andile Lungisa

He insists majority in the country live like paupers, “owning nothing in their names like the houses they live in and cars they drive”.

While he doesn't feature on the ballot, Lungisa is not disheartened.

Lungisa has been embroiled in many controversies.

In 2013, Lungisa was arrested for fraud and money laundering while he was chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency.

In 2018 he was sentenced to two years behind bars for assaulting a Democratic Alliance councillor by smashing a glass jug on their head in 2016. He was later released on parole.

Lungisa was asked to resign as Nelson Mandela ANC regional chairperson in March 2017. He was in the position for less than a week after violating terms of the ANC constitution.

I am waiting for the elections committee to ensure that my name appears on the ballot. And I know that comrades who are part of the radical progressive generation in SA will support me. Andile Lungisa

The main focus now is to focus on the delegates that have been inviting me in different provinces like Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. These are the people that have seen my work as they believe I am the face of the generation of economic freedom in our time, who come clear with a programme of action. Andile Lungisa

