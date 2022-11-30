Why you should consider getting an anti-nuptial contract





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to attorney specialising in divorce at Legal Leaders, Aslam Moolla, about everything you need to know about anti-nuptial contracts and divorces.

It's important to have conversations with your fiancé about your joint futures prior to saying 'I do'.

This includes everything from whether you want kids, to the consideration of getting an anti-nuptial contract to be married out of community of property.

This would protect you and your spouse, typically in the event of a divorce.

Here's why you should strongly consider getting an anti-nuptial contract.

In layman's terms, an anti-nuptial contract means that what's yours is yours and what's theirs is theirs.

If a contract is not signed, the marriage automatically registers as in community of property.

This means that if you were to divorce your spouse, your collective assets and liabilities are divided in half: i.e., not only would you inherit your half of your spouse's assets, but you will also inherit half of their debt and vice versa.

It also means that if your spouse were to pass away, the same thing would apply had you gotten a divorce without an anti-nuptial contract.

When two parties get married in community of property, their estates - meaning whatever you had, assets and liabilities - will be joined together. So, every asset and every liability that you had before you get married, and you acquire during the marriage will become one... At the end of the marriage, the estate is divided equally between the parties... If one party has debt, that debt will also form part of the joint estate. Aslam Moolla, attorney specialising in divorce - Legal Leaders

An anti-nuptial contract not only protects assets, but it also protects you from your spouse's liabilities. Aslam Moolla, attorney specialising in divorce - Legal Leaders

