Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people

30 November 2022 5:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Budget
Faf de Klerk
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
Advertising
car insurance
Heroes and Zeroes
branding
budget insurance
Think Creative Africa
Sello Maake kaNcube
Zetu Damane

The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show.

- People come up with all sorts of reasons why they shouldn't buy insurance says ad expert Zetu Damane, including the "it won't happen to me" argument.

- The new Budget Insurance campaign turns this thinking on its head.

Screengrab from Budget Insurance's "faf-free insurance" ad on YouTube
Screengrab from Budget Insurance's "faf-free insurance" ad on YouTube

"Who loves us so much they gave us their body? His body even load shed for us (He blacked out)."

The new Budget Insurance campaign has fun with Springbok Faf de Klerk and other popular celebrities in a clever way to bring its message across.

It's the pick for the advertising "hero" of the week on The Money Show.

Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) says Budget's insight is "spot-on".

The point the campaign makes is that bad things also happen to good people, so we all need insurance.

RELATED: Do insurer's quirky billboards just catch your eye or get you to google them?

"You know, insurance is a grudge purchase. It's really psychologically painful for us to pay for something that might not happen."

People come up with all sorts of reasons why they should not buy insurance she says, including the "it won't happen to me" argument.

There's another mindset which believes only unlucky people need insurance.

Budget Insurance turns this thinking upside down with its campaign which shows that "good" South Africans we all know and admire can be hit by another vehicle or have their car stolen.

Watch the humorous ads featuring de Klerk and renowned actor Sello Maake kaNcube below

Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (skip to 2:00)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people




