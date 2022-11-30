[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people
- People come up with all sorts of reasons why they shouldn't buy insurance says ad expert Zetu Damane, including the "it won't happen to me" argument.
- The new Budget Insurance campaign turns this thinking on its head.
"Who loves us so much they gave us their body? His body even load shed for us (He blacked out)."
The new Budget Insurance campaign has fun with Springbok Faf de Klerk and other popular celebrities in a clever way to bring its message across.
It's the pick for the advertising "hero" of the week on The Money Show.
Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) says Budget's insight is "spot-on".
The point the campaign makes is that bad things also happen to good people, so we all need insurance.
RELATED: Do insurer's quirky billboards just catch your eye or get you to google them?
"You know, insurance is a grudge purchase. It's really psychologically painful for us to pay for something that might not happen."
People come up with all sorts of reasons why they should not buy insurance she says, including the "it won't happen to me" argument.
There's another mindset which believes only unlucky people need insurance.
Budget Insurance turns this thinking upside down with its campaign which shows that "good" South Africans we all know and admire can be hit by another vehicle or have their car stolen.
Watch the humorous ads featuring de Klerk and renowned actor Sello Maake kaNcube below
Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (skip to 2:00)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRdiMHEadfY
More from Business
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former Liberty CEO David Munro about what the future may hold in store during, and after his break from the corporate world.Read More
'Biggest obstacle to 4-day week in SA is mindset that it can't possibly work'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jakobus Wilken from IQbusiness, one of the local companies taking part in the 4-day work week pilot next year.Read More
Phala Phala report handover: Findings could smooth way for Ramaphosa re-election
The Section 89 Panel report on whether the President should face an impeachment inquiry over the Phala Phala saga has been handed to Parliament.Read More
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi?
Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.Read More
Toxic bosses: How to 'diagnose' them and strategies to help you cope
Bruce Whitfield talks to Robert Craig, co-author of 'Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers'.Read More
Guards arrested for Eskom diesel theft - fuel prices will see trend continue
With fuel prices high it's 'no wonder' diesel theft is on the increase in SA. Bruce Whitfield asks Deloitte's Jenny Erskine what the future holds for the prices we'll be paying.Read More
Why green hydro could enhance SA's economy while reducing carbon footprint
Green hydrogen has the potential to revolutionise renewable energy production as the world tries tackling the climate crisis with increased intensity.Read More
Slight jobs growth means SA no longer has highest global unemployment rate
The third quarter of 2022 saw a rise in employment numbers despite load shedding and higher inflation.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] American tourist in Cape Town screams at neighbours for having a braai
A video has gone viral of a woman with an American accent shouting at her neighbours for having a braai.Read More
[WATCH] Parents host kids meeting on how to behave (LOL!) during school holidays
A video of two parents giving their children guidelines on how to behave during school holidays has gone viral.Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
For the first time ever, there is now an Alzheimer's drug that is proven to work
Lecanemab heralds a new era in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.Read More
Why you should consider getting an anti-nuptial contract
Getting an anti-nuptial contract (ANC) is more than just about preparing for divorce, it's about protecting yourself and your spouse should things go awry.Read More
'Biggest obstacle to 4-day week in SA is mindset that it can't possibly work'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jakobus Wilken from IQbusiness, one of the local companies taking part in the 4-day work week pilot next year.Read More
How do medical aids calculate mental health cover?
Many of us rely on medical aid for medical care, but do they adequately cover mental illnesses?Read More
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi?
Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.Read More
Toxic bosses: How to 'diagnose' them and strategies to help you cope
Bruce Whitfield talks to Robert Craig, co-author of 'Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers'.Read More
More from Opinion
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi?
Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects
Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend
Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forward.Read More
[WATCH] Kia's joyous, inclusive new campaign is an ode to the road trip
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.Read More
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies'
The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content
From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.Read More
MAC MAHARAJ: What would an active citizenry mean for SA - and the ANC?
Mac Maharaj gave a talk at a joint event held by the Kathrada Foundation and the SACP in Lenasia in honor of the late Laloo Chiba on Saturday.Read More
[WATCH] Chicken Licken creates own 'Hollywood blockbuster' with Wakanda spoof
Chicken Licken's brought back 'Big John' for its humorous TV ad inspired by the new Black Panther movie, Wakanda Forever.Read More