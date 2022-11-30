'Biggest obstacle to 4-day week in SA is mindset that it can't possibly work'





- Management and technology consulting firm IQbusiness is one of the companies that's signed up for the 4-Day Week SA pilot which starts in February.

- IQBusiness partner Jakobus Wilken believes the biggest obstacle in the way of a shorter working week is managers who aren't prepared to even try it.

© fizkes/123rf.com

Local companies who signed up to test a 4-day working week are gearing up for kick-off in February next year.

The concept has already been trialed in Australia, New Zealand, Irelands, the US and the UK.

4 Day Week SA invited firms to join the pilot in a bid to improve productivity and wellness in the workplace in South Africa.

The sign-up deadline is 15 January 2023 and the project runs for six months.

Management and technology consulting firm IQbusiness is one of the local companies that have signed up.

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from IQbusiness partner Jakobus Wilken.

Wilken notes that in a company of around 1 000 employees, it is possible only to include a select number in the 4-day week pilot who will make up a representative sample.

What lies ahead?

November has been all about signing up he says, and they're looking forward to a webinar this week presented by 4 Day Week SA and 4 Day Week Global.

They'll be presenting recent findings from pilots run in Ireland and the USA and sharing with us the lessons learned, what worked and what didn't work... Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness

When we return from our holidays we will start our prep and planning which includes participation with the Stellenbosch University Business School baselining productivity levels - this will include training participants on what they can expect and how to plan their days better etcetera. Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness

Whitfield asks Wilken what he sees as the biggest possible obstacles to a shorter work week.

While specific obstacles would differ from business to business, he cites a perception by management that the 4-day week can't work as the main, broader problem.

At IQbusiness we hold dear a behaviour that we call our 'duty of care' which extends to our staff, to our customers and then of course to our business... We want to be at the forefront, but we don't have all the answers... Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness

We have more questions than we have answers but I trust that participating in this pilot will enlighten us and give us the answers we're looking for. Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness

These answers will help IQbusiness to decide if and when it will implement the 4-day week across the organisation going forward, he says.

Without exception each one of these pilots run in other parts of the world have demonstrated and proved the extremely positive results as far as productivity is concerned. Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness

The premise is the principle of 100:80:100 so you have to maintain 100% output or productivity for 80% of the time... and then for that you get 100% of the remuneration you would normally get. Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness

