'Biggest obstacle to 4-day week in SA is mindset that it can't possibly work'

Today at 12:10
DA's response to the independent panel report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
Today at 12:15
Legal insight into the legal process following the independent panel report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 12:23
Discussing the political implication of Phala Phala latest report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Politics Editor at EWN
Today at 12:27
ACCOUNTABILITY FOR STATE CAPTURE CORRUPTION AT ESKOM
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mthunzi Mhaga
Today at 12:37
EFF stage protest blocking the highway against Janusz Walus release.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Leigh-Ann Mathys, Treasurer General
Today at 12:41
MINISTER GUNGUBELE BRIEFs MEDIA ON OUTCOMES OF THE CABINET MEETING HELD ON THE 30TH NOVEMBER 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:45
Update on Public Protector with Nkosikhona
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 12:52
Government observes World Aids Day
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:56
Africa can overcome HIV by 2030 if we prioritise most vulnerable groups, experts agree ahead of World AIDS Day 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Todd Malone
Today at 12:59
Mandy's book of the week: The Biography by Buntu Siwisa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Buntu Siwisa
Today at 13:35
Today is World Aids Day: The introduction of Pre-exposure prophylaxis also knowns as (PrEP) and its effectiveness
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Samkele Mkhumbuzi - Pharmaceutical Care Speaker and Health Promotor
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows: Lessons from Black Friday 2022
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 14:35
Knowler Knows continues
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 18:09
Phala Phala panel finds prima facie evidence that the president may have violated the constitution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
MTN's ugly long-running battle with Turkcell is over
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - How will my investments grow?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
'Biggest obstacle to 4-day week in SA is mindset that it can't possibly work'

30 November 2022 5:11 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jakobus Wilken from IQbusiness, one of the local companies taking part in the 4-day work week pilot next year.

- Management and technology consulting firm IQbusiness is one of the companies that's signed up for the 4-Day Week SA pilot which starts in February.

- IQBusiness partner Jakobus Wilken believes the biggest obstacle in the way of a shorter working week is managers who aren't prepared to even try it.

© fizkes/123rf.com
© fizkes/123rf.com

Local companies who signed up to test a 4-day working week are gearing up for kick-off in February next year.

The concept has already been trialed in Australia, New Zealand, Irelands, the US and the UK.

4 Day Week SA invited firms to join the pilot in a bid to improve productivity and wellness in the workplace in South Africa.

RELATED: SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023

The sign-up deadline is 15 January 2023 and the project runs for six months.

Management and technology consulting firm IQbusiness is one of the local companies that have signed up.

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from IQbusiness partner Jakobus Wilken.

Wilken notes that in a company of around 1 000 employees, it is possible only to include a select number in the 4-day week pilot who will make up a representative sample.

What lies ahead?

November has been all about signing up he says, and they're looking forward to a webinar this week presented by 4 Day Week SA and 4 Day Week Global.

They'll be presenting recent findings from pilots run in Ireland and the USA and sharing with us the lessons learned, what worked and what didn't work...

Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness

When we return from our holidays we will start our prep and planning which includes participation with the Stellenbosch University Business School baselining productivity levels - this will include training participants on what they can expect and how to plan their days better etcetera.

Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness

Whitfield asks Wilken what he sees as the biggest possible obstacles to a shorter work week.

While specific obstacles would differ from business to business, he cites a perception by management that the 4-day week can't work as the main, broader problem.

At IQbusiness we hold dear a behaviour that we call our 'duty of care' which extends to our staff, to our customers and then of course to our business... We want to be at the forefront, but we don't have all the answers...

Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness

We have more questions than we have answers but I trust that participating in this pilot will enlighten us and give us the answers we're looking for.

Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness

These answers will help IQbusiness to decide if and when it will implement the 4-day week across the organisation going forward, he says.

Without exception each one of these pilots run in other parts of the world have demonstrated and proved the extremely positive results as far as productivity is concerned.

Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness

The premise is the principle of 100:80:100 so you have to maintain 100% output or productivity for 80% of the time... and then for that you get 100% of the remuneration you would normally get.

Jakobus Wilken, Partner - IQbusiness

Scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Biggest obstacle to 4-day week in SA is mindset that it can't possibly work'




