Phala Phala report handover: Findings could smooth way for Ramaphosa re-election

- Retired Justice Sandile Ngcobo presented the Section 89 report to The Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday.

- If there is no case for impeachment in the short term, it smooths the way for Ramaphosa's re-election as ANC President, says journalist Sam Mkokeli.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter

An independent legal panel has handed its report to Parliament on whether the President should face an impeachment inquiry over the Phala Phala saga.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s submission to the Section 89 Panel explains what exactly transpired leading up to the alleged coverup of a burglary at his Phala Phala farm.

In his response, which was leaked earlier, the President insists he did no wrong.

Ramaphosa said the millions in US dollars stolen from the Limpopo farm in late 2020 were the proceeds of the sale of buffalo to a Sudanese businessman.

While he has an interest in Phala Phala as a game and cattle farming venture the only salary he receives is for his job as President, he maintains.

The ceremonial handover of the report marks one of the indicative milestones in South Africa’s maturing democracy, said National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The involvement of political parties in the constitution of the panel forms an essential element of checks and balances to jealously guard its independence to remove any perception of bias so that the integrity of its outcome is not brought into question. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the National Assembly

The National Assembly will consider and adopt a resolution on the Section 89 panel on Tuesday next week.

[Photos] Retired Justice Sandile Ngcobo presents the Section 89 report to The Speaker of Parliament Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. pic.twitter.com/8qNjYRlOI6 ' South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 30, 2022

Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist and Business Day columnist Sam Mkokeli.

Within 12 hours we should have access to the panel's report... It's going to be tabled, and that usually happens overnight... We will be watching our emails.... Sam Mkokeli, Journalist

One scenario is that the report says there is no prima facie evidence and Parliament should wait for official investigations to play their role, and Parliament can then decide what it wants to do... Sam Mkokeli, Journalist

Mkokeli notes that the panel does not have any powers to do any investigating of its own.

Regardless of what the report says though, official investigations through law enforcement channels are underway.

Where the impact of the report will be felt short-term, is with the upcoming ANC National Conference he says.

If there is no case for impeachment in the short term, it changes the game a little bit in terms of the people opposing Ramaphosa because they were relying on that case. His re-election then becomes way smoother. Sam Mkokeli, Journalist

But if he gets re-elected this will still be a problem for him in his second term as the ANC President into the ANC campaign into the 2024 election... There are still many other elements to this investigation... Sam Mkokeli, Journalist

