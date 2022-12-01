I am sceptical about the Durban beaches being clean - Prof Anthony Turton





Durban's North beach. Picture: @eThekwiniM/Twitter

Professor Anthony Turton from the Centre of Environment Management at the University of Free State shared his thoughts about the opening of beaches in Durban. He says he is very sceptical about the decision to open the beaches.

I am very sceptical when they say that part of the problem has suddenly been fixed. I’ve seen the footage recently, two days ago, with significant amounts of sewerage flowing directly to the ocean. I reject the fact that they can suddenly fix up the wastewater system at the drop of the hat. Prof Anthony Turton, Centre of Environment Management - Free State University

He explains the technicalities of freshwater and seawater and the reality of their mixing together. Freshwater and seawater have their own physical and chemical properties, so freshwater would then float and not easily mix with seawater. The two types of water will be driven by winds and wave action on the surface.

Freshwater is less dense than seawater so, the freshwater will float on the seawater without easily mixing. Prof Anthony Turton, Centre of Environment Management - Free State University

When it comes to the outcome of the sampling of water, Prof Turton said that it depends on where the sample was taken, and how many samples were taken. In addition, factors such as prevailing winds and currents of the sea are variables that need to be considered in ensuring a favorable outcome, he adds.

Turton says the involvement of a company such as Talbot and Talbot gives Turton in the report is encouraging, as their work is credible. The report is ultimately about the safety of tourists, he adds.

I am encouraged by the fact that a very credible entity Talbot and Talbot are in the mix and is doing a lot of good public service. Their laboratories are SANEF accredited, and I would believe what they would have to say. Prof Anthony Turton, Centre of Environment Management - Free State University