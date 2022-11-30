Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate'





- Former Liberty Holdings CEO David Munro will be leaving the broader Standard Bank Group after 27 years, in March 2023.

- Bruce Whitfield asks the respected executive about his plans for the future.

Former Liberty CEO David Munro. Picture: @SBGroup/Twitter

Former Liberty Holdings CEO David Munro announced on Wednesday that he is leaving the broader Standard Bank Group after 27 years.

Bruce Whitfield recounts how the senior exec spent five years running Liberty after being seconded by Standard Bank.

"He did the job of bringing Liberty back into the Standard Bank fold."

Munro will leave at the end of March next year after having overseen the integration of Liberty into the Bank.

RELATED: 'We haven't yet felt real impact of 3rd wave' - Liberty tops up Covid reserves

A statement issued by Standard says the former Liberty chief will be taking "a well-earned break from corporate life".

"I'm not sure if it's well-earned" says Munro with a touch of self-deprecation, "but it's certainly a break that I need."

After 27 years of dedicating my life to Standard Bank Group and to the business that we run I really feel I need a break and just some time to recharge and to recalibrate some of my energy. I want to spend some time with my family and this was a good time to do it. David Munro, Former CEO - Liberty Holdings

Munro describes Liberty as "an unbelievable" business and agrees that the job he did there as CEO is a big one.

It appeared to be small if one looked at it at the time from a market cap or earnings point of view, but its commitment to clients and the adviser force that it supported across South Africa that provided critical advice to South Africa's people was vital, and actually very scaled. David Munro, Former CEO - Liberty Holdings

Running a listed company, no matter big it is, is a huge responsibility... It's something I really loved because the purpose of Liberty was profound - it had a huge impact on people in a very positive way even thought the basic product that it sells was life insurance, which has been there at those most profound moments of human vulnerability. David Munro, Former CEO - Liberty Holdings

Does Munro see himself taking on the responsibilities of a CEO position again after his break from corporate?

While he has built up incredible skills and experiences Munro says, his next role doesn't necessarily have to be where he is at the helm again.

I'm sure that there are opportunities for me to use this to have a really positive impact on people's lives in the future. I don't know whether that needs to be through being a CEO again, I think there are other people that can do that. David Munro, Former CEO - Liberty Holdings

I have a complete white piece of paper and committed to myself and to my family and those that I love that I will take the better part of next year just to recalibrate. David Munro, Former CEO - Liberty Holdings

Munro emphasizes the importance of taking mental health into consideration.

It's something we need to take more seriously, looking out for the signals people give that indicate they need to take a break he says.

I'm not a veteran of sabbaticals - I've never had a break of more than three weeks of holidays over the Christmas period and that's 27 years on the trot! David Munro, Former CEO - Liberty Holdings

Mental health is relevant and it's apparent to everybody that the stress and responsibility of any job brings along the potential for degradation of mental health. David Munro, Former CEO - Liberty Holdings

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Munro

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate'