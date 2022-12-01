For the first time ever, there is now an Alzheimer's drug that is proven to work
John Perlman speaks to Professor Girish Modi, a neurologist at the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), about a new treatment for Alzheimer's through the use of the drug, Lecanemab.
JOHANNESBURG: A clinical trial has confirmed that Lecanemab, a form of antibody therapy, slowed down Alzheimer's disease by 27% within an 18-month period.
It works by binding to the antibody protein amyloid which, when it accumulates, interferes with the function of the brain's nerve cells, which then leads to the brain's immune system breaking it down.
This marks the first time that researchers have found a treatment that has been successful in treating Alzheimer's.
The excitement is that this is the first time where we've shown an antibody binding to this protein and then the brain's immune system breaking this protein down, and so you're reducing this abnormal protein load in the brain and that's very important.Professor Girish Modi, neurologist at the Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits
Though the treatment is not perfect, it does open the door to new therapies in the future.
What this research has done is it's opened the door towards treatment for Alzheimer's. It's not perfect but it means work can be done... We now need greater research on trying to find an early diagnosis.Professor Girish Modi, neurologist at the Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
Please, can YOU give blood and save lives this holiday season?
Dr Karin Van Den Berg discusses how far SANBS has come in dealing with HIV/AIDS and the importance of blood donation.Read More
[WATCH] American tourist in Cape Town screams at neighbours for having a braai
A video has gone viral of a woman with an American accent shouting at her neighbours for having a braai.Read More
[WATCH] Parents host kids meeting on how to behave (LOL!) during school holidays
A video of two parents giving their children guidelines on how to behave during school holidays has gone viral.Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
Why you should consider getting an anti-nuptial contract
Getting an anti-nuptial contract (ANC) is more than just about preparing for divorce, it's about protecting yourself and your spouse should things go awry.Read More
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people
The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show.Read More
'Biggest obstacle to 4-day week in SA is mindset that it can't possibly work'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jakobus Wilken from IQbusiness, one of the local companies taking part in the 4-day work week pilot next year.Read More
How do medical aids calculate mental health cover?
Many of us rely on medical aid for medical care, but do they adequately cover mental illnesses?Read More
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi?
Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.Read More