For the first time ever, there is now an Alzheimer's drug that is proven to work





John Perlman speaks to Professor Girish Modi, a neurologist at the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), about a new treatment for Alzheimer's through the use of the drug, Lecanemab.

JOHANNESBURG: A clinical trial has confirmed that Lecanemab, a form of antibody therapy, slowed down Alzheimer's disease by 27% within an 18-month period.

It works by binding to the antibody protein amyloid which, when it accumulates, interferes with the function of the brain's nerve cells, which then leads to the brain's immune system breaking it down.

This marks the first time that researchers have found a treatment that has been successful in treating Alzheimer's.

The excitement is that this is the first time where we've shown an antibody binding to this protein and then the brain's immune system breaking this protein down, and so you're reducing this abnormal protein load in the brain and that's very important. Professor Girish Modi, neurologist at the Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits

Though the treatment is not perfect, it does open the door to new therapies in the future.

What this research has done is it's opened the door towards treatment for Alzheimer's. It's not perfect but it means work can be done... We now need greater research on trying to find an early diagnosis. Professor Girish Modi, neurologist at the Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits

Scroll up for the full interview.