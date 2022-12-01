Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
A 27-year-old Iranian football fan was shot in the head on Wednesday for an anti-regime gesture.
This follows Iran's loss to the US and subsequently being booted out from the world cup.
Mahran Samak was shot in his car after honking his hooter and his funeral saw anti-regime slogans.
Mahran Samak was shot in his car after honking his hooter and his funeral saw anti-regime slogans.

He was pleased that the Iranian football team had been eliminated from the world cup.
Anti-government protestors have sided with the idea that the football team – a tool of the oppressive regime – has failed.
Failure for them is good news for their protest.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
In other global news, Jamaica’s national council pushes for slavery reparations from British member of parliament Richard Drax.
Jamaica is requesting compensation and reparations for the historical enslavement of African people.
Jamaica is requesting compensation and reparations for the historical enslavement of African people.

Essentially because his ancestors made a fortune out of slave-filled sugar plantations.
It's a tricky one… it's not his fault but he has gained from it.
