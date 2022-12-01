[WATCH] Parents host kids meeting on how to behave (LOL!) during school holidays





Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A family of five who call themselves "Mzansi’s greatest family" or "The Nkoanes’" are social media content creators who have grown in popularity for their apt and relatable videos.

In this one, the parents advise the children not to raid the fridge out of boredom.

They are also told how to ration their eggs when preparing breakfast and to take up house chores when they run out of things to do.

