[WATCH] American tourist in Cape Town screams at neighbours for having a braai
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The woman who seems to be visiting Cape Town points to the fire and asks "what is that?"
She then screams at the three men "I don’t care, go to f**cking McDonalds’’ as they try to explain themselves to her in a heated confrontation.
The woman follows up with threats to call the police.
@onlywithstephen Someone call the US embassy🥴 #karen ♬ original sound - STEVE
More from Lifestyle
Please, can YOU give blood and save lives this holiday season?
Dr Karin Van Den Berg discusses how far SANBS has come in dealing with HIV/AIDS and the importance of blood donation.Read More
[WATCH] Parents host kids meeting on how to behave (LOL!) during school holidays
A video of two parents giving their children guidelines on how to behave during school holidays has gone viral.Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
For the first time ever, there is now an Alzheimer's drug that is proven to work
Lecanemab heralds a new era in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.Read More
Why you should consider getting an anti-nuptial contract
Getting an anti-nuptial contract (ANC) is more than just about preparing for divorce, it's about protecting yourself and your spouse should things go awry.Read More
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people
The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show.Read More
'Biggest obstacle to 4-day week in SA is mindset that it can't possibly work'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jakobus Wilken from IQbusiness, one of the local companies taking part in the 4-day work week pilot next year.Read More
How do medical aids calculate mental health cover?
Many of us rely on medical aid for medical care, but do they adequately cover mental illnesses?Read More
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi?
Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.Read More