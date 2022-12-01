Phala Phala farm probe: ATM and EFF bays for Ramaphosa exit from office
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Vuyolethu Zungula, President of African Transformation Movement (ATM), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo, and the deputy chief whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Siviwe Gwarube.
It is the start of the festive season for South Africans but the beginning of a political dark cloud for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
This follows recommendations by the Section 89 Independent panel stating that Ramaphosa has a prima facie case to answer over the Phala Phala farm robbery.
The panel headed by the former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo submitted the Phala Phala farm report to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, on Wednesday.
Zungula says that it is time Ramaphosa vacates office as the president of the republic.
It is our view as the ATM that the most reasonable thing to happen now is for Ramaphosa to resign so that the country can have a president that does not have an impeachable case to answer and a president that will not use his political influence to manipulate the processes of him being held accountable.Vuyolethu Zungula, President - African Transformation Movement
Thambo accuses Ramaphosa of being a mafia that operates shady dealings.
It is a damning report, scathing, it reveals that the President is deceitful, it reveals a president who operates like a mafia who does things secretively, operating in the underworld, and we do concur that Ramaphosa violated the constitution.Sinawo Thambo, Spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters
The DA's deputy Chief whip Siviwe Gwarube has announced her party will hold a press briefing detailing a way forward about the scathing report from the panel.
Whatever we pursue next, we must put the interests of South Africans first. I think if indeed we are unable to get an agreement on 50+1 in Parliament for impeachment, legal avenues might be considered.Siviwe Gwarube, Deputy chief whip - Democratic Alliance
On the eve of the news from the panel, the Presidency responded that Ramaphosa "is giving consideration to the report and an announcement will be made in due course."
The Presidency has noted the report submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly by the independent panel established in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution.
