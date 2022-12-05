Is green hydrogen the next major area of investment and growth in South Africa?
THIS CONTENT IS SPONSORED BY INFRASTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICA
South Africa has a long-standing history of investing in green hydrogen. The Department of Science and Innovation began researching green hydrogen around 2007, when it was first identified as a frontier for future growth and investment which could potentially lead to significant job creation opportunities and attract investment.
Infrastructure South Africa, in collaboration with Business Day Dialogues, assembled a panel of experts to discuss whether hydrogen has a role to play in our country's transition to a low-carbon economy. More specifically, whether green-hydrogen energy can provide energy security, plans for producing green hydrogen, how it will be used, and how it will benefit both the public and private sectors.
Given the enormous demand for investments in green hydrogen, Patricia de Lille, minister of public works and infrastructure feels the country is compelled to take advantage of this resource.
We also have competition from other countries, but the opportunity to commercialize green hydrogen is there.Patricia de Lille, Minister - Public Works and Infrastructure South Africa
The government's partnership with the private sector, according to Minister Patricia de Lille, will help to tap into untapped ideas and input for the enormous task of investing in the production of green hydrogen.
Dr. Kgosientho Ramokgopa, head of Investment and infrastructure in the president's office and CEO of Infrastructure SA, took the opportunity to acknowledge women in the sector are driving the transition to green hydrogen energy, which has been a predominately male-dominated industry.
Ramokgopa lauds the switch to green hydrogen as a "pristine opportunity" for the nation to establish itself as a major player in the industry, but he also cautions against the dangers of being overly reliant on one energy source.
The goal is for SA to be a low-cost exporter of environmentally friendly products made from hydrogen, but according to Joanne Bate, COO of the Industrial Development Corporation of SA, it's also about developing local industry to supply the necessary parts and offering training in technology for the production and commercialization of hydrogen fuel cells and electrolysers, not just in SA but in the entire region.
But, in order to increase its level of agility in a cutthroat world, SA must act quickly. Development finance institutions must be actively involved in driving a just energy transition and driving finance in general.
Green Hydrogen is South Africa's opportunity to lose, let's make sure we don't.Joanne Bate, COO - Industrial Development Corporation of SA
Watch the full discussion below...
Source : 702
