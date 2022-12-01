Govt to tighten regulations on scrap metal trade to curb theft and vandalism
Zain Johnson speaks to Donald Mackay, trade advisor of the Metal Recyclers Association of South Africa.
The Metal Recyclers Association of South Africa is feeling the pinch over new regulations for the scrap metal trade.
The government plans to ban scrap metal exports for the next six months in a bid to curb cable damage and theft.
Mackay says that the gazetted regulation threatens metal production.
Eskom, City Power, and Transnet have been experiencing cable theft that threatens the economy and amounts to millions of rands of repairs.
It is a strange situation because it feels like the ban is on the wrong part of the value chain.Donald Mackay, Trade advisor - Metal Recyclers Association of South Africa
MacKay added that it will be difficult for the government to regulate the legitimacy of scrapyards across the country.
The problem lies with the police as we don’t have a centralised database where buyers and sellers are registered, and you were supposed to go to a local police station when you set up a scrapyard in the area.Donald Mackay, Trade advisor - Metal Recyclers Association of South Africa
When trade happens between yards, it is very difficult to check if the person you are buying or selling from is registered and it is difficult for the police to act properly if they are not aware of these yards.Donald Mackay, Trade advisor - Metal Recyclers Association of South Africa
