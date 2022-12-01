Post-lockdown anxiety is a real issue, here are some expert tips to cope





Anxiety levels among people have risen drastically since the pandemic struck in 2020. The many levels of lockdown caused by Covid-19 had major economic and social effects on most of us. It was a sad period as many people lost their livelihoods and loved ones. This change of events caused a higher level of anxiety among people.

To discuss and discover feasible solutions as to why we feel anxious and worried even after lockdown, Cindy Poluta speaks to Dr Colinda Linde, a clinical psychologist on an episode of The Reset. The series aims to encourage people to get up, learn from the past, move forward and create a better future."

The Reset is everything you need to thrive in 2023. Cindy Poluta’s latest series gives expert tips for navigating the world beyond lockdown… refining your relationships, putting yourself first again, learning to let go – but also how to stay safe.

Listen to the full episode below

Colinda emphasizes that thoughts will expand it is important for people to refrain from expanding thoughts that will lead to stress, anxiety, depression, bad mood, and frustrations.

I believe your thoughts are what direct your feelings, and your actions and they will affect things on different kind anxiety and stress. Dr Colinda Linde, Clinical Psychologist & Cognitive Behaviour Therapist

Listen to The Reset with Cindy Poluta on Spotify or your favourite podcast app, then chat with Cindy using #TheReset on Facebook and Twitter

Locked and Down: The Reset is brought to you by Solal. Mind, body, Solal. Visit the Solal website here.