Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank.
The South African rand weakened against global currencies on Thursday as markets kept an eye on mounting speculation about President Cyril Ramaphosa's "imminent" resignation.
The Section 89 Panel looking into the Phala Phala debacle released damning findings on Wednesday night.
Bruce Whitfield points out the irony of the rand tanking on a day when a different result could have been expected as the US Federal Reserve announced a slowdown in hiking interest rates.
He discusses the turn of events with Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank.
Also I suppose we were seeing some good numbers out of China... expecting at least the rand to go to 16.80 but, as with any day in financial markets, you never know where things are going to land up.Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank
We've seen the rand weaken more than 4% against the dollar... If you think about it, this is the biggest one-day loss since November 2016.Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank
After today we saw the rand touching 17.88 but remember 2022 highs are 18.44, whilst the all-time high for the rand is 19.35 which is the level we touched at the height of COVID.Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank
Thursday's reversal marks a stark contrast to the market reaction we saw in November 2017 and February 2018 when Ramaphosa came into power, Thulare says.
"That helped fuel a 27% rally in the rand, obviously on the back of the reform agenda and the boost in confidence that the markets had had."
Markets hate uncertainty he points out, and the upcoming ANC National Conference is now exacerbating that.
We're expecting the ANC elective conference that markets had somewhat priced in, especially on the back of the nominations that we saw last week, and we had really priced in the fact that it would be another second term for the President... but everything has now turned.Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank
Scroll to the top to listen to Thulare's analysis
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/tintin75/tintin751202/tintin75120200006/12145093-a-grunge-south-african-flag-for-you.jpg
More from Business
MTN claims victory in years-long legal battle with Turkey's Turkcell
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral.Read More
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.Read More
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.Read More
Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former Liberty CEO David Munro about what the future may hold in store during, and after his break from the corporate world.Read More
[WATCH] No faf-fing! Insurance ads show bad things also happen to 'good' people
The Budget Insurance campaign which has fun with local celebrities is the pick for the week's advertising 'hero' on The Money Show.Read More
'Biggest obstacle to 4-day week in SA is mindset that it can't possibly work'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jakobus Wilken from IQbusiness, one of the local companies taking part in the 4-day work week pilot next year.Read More
Phala Phala: 'Whatever the outcome it will stick with Ramaphosa'
The Section 89 Panel report on whether the President should face an impeachment inquiry over the Phala Phala saga was handed to Parliament on Wednesday.Read More
Kelly Rowland's a big star but does she say 'YouBelong' to women in Mzansi?
Brutal Fruit Spritzer collaborated with the US singer on its 'YouBelong' campaign. Why are we still looking to America? asks Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane.Read More
More from Local
'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter
Bruce Whitfield spoke to News24's Qaanitah Hunter before the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa would NOT be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.Read More
Govt to tighten regulations on scrap metal trade to curb theft and vandalism
Sellers and buyers will need an electronic fund transfer (EFT) to show proof of purchase of metal products.Read More
I am sceptical about the Durban beaches being clean - Prof Anthony Turton
John Perlman talks to Prof Anthony Turton to talk about the reopening of all beaches in DurbanRead More
Phala Phala farm probe: ATM and EFF bays for Ramaphosa exit from office
Ramaphosa is facing political uncertainty after Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case after a robbery at his farm in 2020.Read More
Please, can YOU give blood and save lives this holiday season?
Dr Karin Van Den Berg discusses how far SANBS has come in dealing with HIV/AIDS and the importance of blood donation.Read More
Section 89 panel finds evidence of misconduct on 4 charges against Ramaphosa
The panel, which handed its report to the National Assembly Speaker on Wednesday, said that in light of the information placed before it, it concluded that on the face of it, the president may have violated the Constitution.Read More
'Biggest obstacle to 4-day week in SA is mindset that it can't possibly work'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jakobus Wilken from IQbusiness, one of the local companies taking part in the 4-day work week pilot next year.Read More
How men depend on sex to bridge connection to intimacy
As the world moves away from toxic culture and stereotypes, men continue to suffer from emotional vocabulary.Read More
Hawks' Lebeya urges SA public to have confidence in law enforcement
The South African public is slowly losing confidence in law enforcement following a low conviction rate.Read More