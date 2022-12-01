Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016





Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank.

The South African rand weakened against global currencies on Thursday as markets kept an eye on mounting speculation about President Cyril Ramaphosa's "imminent" resignation.

The Section 89 Panel looking into the Phala Phala debacle released damning findings on Wednesday night.

© tintin75/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield points out the irony of the rand tanking on a day when a different result could have been expected as the US Federal Reserve announced a slowdown in hiking interest rates.

He discusses the turn of events with Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank.

Also I suppose we were seeing some good numbers out of China... expecting at least the rand to go to 16.80 but, as with any day in financial markets, you never know where things are going to land up. Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank

We've seen the rand weaken more than 4% against the dollar... If you think about it, this is the biggest one-day loss since November 2016. Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank

After today we saw the rand touching 17.88 but remember 2022 highs are 18.44, whilst the all-time high for the rand is 19.35 which is the level we touched at the height of COVID. Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank

Thursday's reversal marks a stark contrast to the market reaction we saw in November 2017 and February 2018 when Ramaphosa came into power, Thulare says.

"That helped fuel a 27% rally in the rand, obviously on the back of the reform agenda and the boost in confidence that the markets had had."

Markets hate uncertainty he points out, and the upcoming ANC National Conference is now exacerbating that.

We're expecting the ANC elective conference that markets had somewhat priced in, especially on the back of the nominations that we saw last week, and we had really priced in the fact that it would be another second term for the President... but everything has now turned. Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution - Rand Merchant Bank

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Political uncertainty hammers the rand, biggest 1-day loss since Nov 2016