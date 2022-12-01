MTN claims victory in years-long legal battle with Turkey's Turkcell





- The MTN Group says the High Court of South Africa's dismissed of a lawsuit launched in 2013 by Turkey’s Turkcell means the battle is finally over.

- The saga dates even further back explains TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod on The Money Show.

"MTN has had a really long-running and ugly battle with Turkcell. It's over now, but I can't remember what it was about."

Bruce Whitfield asks TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod to refresh all our memories around this very complicated legal saga involving the South African and the Turkish telecoms operators.

The litigation is over a dispute that goes all the way back to 2005 - more than half the duration of his career in journalism, McLeod quips.

There are so many twists and turns in the story, but in essence Turkcell lost out in securing an operating license in Iran back in 2005. MTN secured the bid and Turkcell then accused them of bribery and corruption to secure the stake. Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The company that was eventually licensed was MTN Irancel in which MTN held a 49% stake, McLeod elaborates.

MTN at the time was in the process of exiting the Middle East which includes their Iranian operation.

He explains why was this drawn-out litigation process was allowed to go on for so long.

Turkcell shopped this around in a lot of forums over the years. They tried to take it to the US courts (it was thrown out)... It then went to arbitration in Europe and that didn't go anywhere... Eventually in 2013 they filed papers in the High Court in South Africa. Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The matter dragged on in the South African High Court for years he says, before it threw the case out saying it has no jurisdiction over this.

There was also a very expensive independent report that MTN commissioned I think about ten years ago... The Hoffmann Committee cleared MTN and cleared CEO Phuthuma Nhleko and former director Irene Charnley of any wrongdoing. Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

MTN seems to believe the High Court now throwing out the case means it's the end of the affair, McLeod says.

"MTN spent an enormous amount on lawyers over the years... I think the lawyers got very rich out of this process and in the end nothing was really achieved."

