Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa at Work.
- 35 countries have signed up to the long-awaited Single African Air Transport Market, including South Africa.
- 17 of these countries are ready to open their borders to each other as part of a pilot to kick-start a more competitive aviation market, reports Dianna Games (Africa at Work).
The proposed Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) is finally moving ahead, after a wait of close to 20 years.
It's an outcome of the 1999 Yamoussoukro Agreement aimed at liberalising air transport on the continent.
"As is the case with many of these kinds of agreements, everybody signed up but nobody wanted to implement it" comments Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa at Work.
Then what happened in 2018 is a Single African Air Transport Market initiative was launched... Before that nothing much was happening with quite a lot of protectionism in the market, especially with governments promoting their own carriers etcetera.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM - they make up 80% of Africa's aviation market.
We are also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreement in motion in a pilot phase.
Under this it turns out, it was announced this week that 17 African airlines are to open their borders to each other as part of a pilot to kick-start a more competitive market.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
It means a country's airline can fly to another country without having to go through a central hub such as Johannesburg, Nairobi, Kigali or particularly Addis Ababa for example... Instead of having to go via Addis if you're flying on Ethiopian, in order to go to Ghana you could actually then go direct - possibly - from Johannesburg to Accra on Ethiopian Airlines.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Kenya Airways has already announced that its looking at a Ghana-Senegal route to launch actually next month.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
This opens up a huge opportunity for new connections and hopefully cheaper air fares, as well as cheaper cargo rates Games says.
"The study that has been done of course predicts huge GDP growth, as well as many hundreds of thousands of new jobs and various other outputs."
One possible obstacle to watch out for is continued protectionism by governments of countries that have their own national carriers Games adds.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/france68/france682011/france68201100399/159845243-airline-boarding-ticket-to-africa-concept-image-with-an-airplane-towing-a-signboard-against-a-cloudy.jpg
