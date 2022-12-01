'We have it on good authority Ramaphosa WILL resign' - Qaanitah Hunter





- President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to address the nation on Thursday evening amid mounting speculation about his likely resignation - however the Presidency announced this would not be happening.

- Insights from Qaanitah Hunter, Assistant Editor for Politics and Opinion at News24, on The Money Show.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the second presidential summit on gender-based violence and femicide on 1 November 2022. Picture: GCIS

There's been speculation all through Thursday about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa will resign following the release of the Section 89 Panel's damning findings on the Phala Phala debacle.

It was understood that Ramaphosa would be addressing the nation on Thursday evening, but the Presidency later announced this would not be happening.

The ANC had postponed its scheduled National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to Friday to apparently to allow for the address.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa would do what was in the best interests of the country.

"The president has been going through the report, processing it, but is also thinking through its ramifications with respect to the stability of government as well as the stability of the country" is what Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya initially said.

This is what he announced during a later update:

"The President appreciates the enormity of this issue... and as a result he is still processing the report and engaging role players across the governing party" Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson in the Presidency

Bruce Whitfield got comment earlier from Qaanitah Hunter, Assistant Editor for Politics and Opinion at News24.

The President has been locked in meetings all day, different iterations - meeting the ANC, meeting his advisers... He has said to those closest to him that he will not dig in his heels and fight and that he is open to resignation. Qaanitah Hunter, Assistant Editor: Politics and Opinion - News24

Those close to the President have said to us that he would not have wanted to wait for his fate to be determined by the NEC, and that he would make a decision in the best interests of the country... let that that decision be the thing that is discussed in the NEC meeting tomorrow. Qaanitah Hunter, Assistant Editor: Politics and Opinion - News24

In an update Hunter wrote "News24 understands that there are frantic efforts to convince the president to fight back against the Section 89 panel report".

