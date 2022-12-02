Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Alina Truhina built a global brand from humble beginnings. Here’s how.

* 2 December 2022 2:02 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
startup
podcast
tech startup
Founders Factory
Alina Truhina
Build To Thrive

Alina Truhina speaks about her professional coming of age and how she navigated the world of media and entrepreneurship.

Alina Truhina can best be described as a wonderkid in the world of corporate investment and venture capitalism. Her formidable rise to the top has been nothing short of extraordinary.

As a refugee child thrust into a life of displacement, Truhina decided she would not be defined by her circumstances and set herself a vision of living a life of purpose. Through her relentless ambition and unwavering spirit, Truhina used her opportunities across the world to build a global network.

702’s Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Truhina about her professional coming of age and how she navigated the world of media and entrepreneurship.

img-20221201-152907jpg

Alina and Refiloe at Founders Factory Africa's headquarters. Photographed by Mercy Daniels.

The bedrock of her career was in corporate media in Australia, where she worked at two international media companies under the WPP Group. Her career saw phenomenal growth during her seven-year stint at the World Bank, where she forged collaborations with global corporations, international organisations, and development agencies.

She later spearheaded corporate partnerships at SPRING Accelerator, which has scaled over 75 businesses in nine countries across Africa and South Asia.

I don’t think there’s a way to prepare yourself. You have to learn from other people who are in that ecosystem. The learning I had to do was to forget some of the skills I learned and relearning and adapting to new skills. Relearning is critical to succeeding but also critical to making the right decisions.

Alina Truhina, Chief Strategy Officer, Founders Factory Africa

In the world of entrepreneurship and business, diversity of thought and ideas are essential.

If you stick to your own preconceptions and don’t challenge yourself with new insights, you’re not enriching your point of view.

Alina Truhina, Chief Strategy Officer, Founders Factory Africa

Taking calculated risks

For Truhina, there was a lot at stake when weighing up the opportunity of becoming an entrepreneur and later co-founding FFA. Before co-founding FFA, she took the risk of leaving the World Bank for a business acceleration company, SPRING, a move that she had to carefully plan for and determine whether she could afford it or not. For Truhina, it all came down to taking a calculated risk.

When I joined Spring, I took a 60% pay cut and I left the secure pathway to go to something that was more of a project.

Alina Truhina, Chief Strategy Officer, Founders Factory Africa

After co-founding FFA in 2018, Truhina set out to create a visual map of the company’s vision. Truhina said their mission was to articulate a new model with a purpose, one that proved to be an arduous task. It was through Truhina’s resolve and boldness that FFA secured one of its first successes.

While individuals have their own approach to taking risks, how do you get an entire organisation behind your philosophy?

For us, it comes back to the founder. You’re investing in the team, the person, and their vision. But most importantly, you’re investing in their ability to execute. Ideas are cheap. You can have an idea but without your tenacity to operationalise it, that idea won’t come to fruition. So we definitely look at whether the founder is the right person to create a highly scalable venture.

Alina Truhina, Chief Strategy Officer, Founders Factory Africa

To find out more about Alina Truhina and FFA, visit https://www.foundersfactory.africa/

Make sure you don’t miss out on new episodes of Build To Thrive: The Alina Truhina Story by subscribing on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.




Share this:
Share this:
