My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?

Latest Local
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months. 8 December 2022 7:27 AM
'Unisex bathrooms are a problem. In high school, hormones are rife': FF Plus The Department of Basic Education's proposal for gender-neutral bathrooms at schools forms part of a broader policy. 8 December 2022 6:47 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt All the news you need to know. 7 December 2022 5:30 PM
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence' Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 6 December 2022 7:38 PM
We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership. 6 December 2022 4:35 PM
View all Politics
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months. 8 December 2022 7:27 AM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
View all Business
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the leg... 7 December 2022 8:02 PM
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show. 7 December 2022 6:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks. 7 December 2022 7:12 AM
New perspective on boxing: exercise to improve cardiovascular fitness and health Clement Manyathela talks to Xolisa Xabanisa, the owner of Xman Fitness boxing, about the benefits of boxing as a form of exercise.... 6 December 2022 4:27 PM
View all Sport
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Activists send movies in bottles to bypass North Korea's foreign media ban North Korea has strict laws on foreign media, but activists are trying to bypass this by sending flash drives over the border. 7 December 2022 11:54 AM
Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption De Kirchner was found guilty of fraud over contracts she awarded a friend, who channelled money back to her. 7 December 2022 10:01 AM
Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage This law banning extramarital sex was ratified by all political parties on Tuesday. 7 December 2022 9:31 AM
View all World
Is green hydrogen the next major area of investment and growth in South Africa? The most prevalent element in the universe, hydrogen, is essential to achieving global climate change commitments. 5 December 2022 2:22 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks. 6 December 2022 4:10 PM
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
View all Opinion
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?

6 December 2022 7:02 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Showmax
Netflix
Justine Limpitlaw
Pippa Hudson
making ends meet
illegal
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Streaming Platform

Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?

Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Justine Limpitlaw to get expert and legal advice regarding the legitimacy of My Family Cinema.

According to its website, My Family Cinema is a more affordable streaming platform that describes its services as a "personal media player that collects, matches, and automatically updates the latest in the cinematographic industry".

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com
Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

While My Family Cinema is legitimate, according to Professor Justine, what separates this streaming platform from other popular platforms, is that viewers have the ability to upload their own content, meaning that individuals are able to upload content from other platforms, like DStv for example, and this is where the line of credibility and legality becomes blurred.

The business model essentially is a sharp business practice promising to be a cheaper version of Netflix, but what you get is pirated, personally uploaded copy, and that’s definitely an infringement of copyright laws and I would advise your listeners to stay well away from that.

Professor Justine Limpitlaw, Independent Communications Law Consultant

Justine states that uploading your own content to this platform is unlawful and could result in jail time, however, there are fewer repercussions for individuals that download the content.

Law enforcement agencies are not chasing the customers, they are focused on the perpetrators.

Professor Justine Limpitlaw, Independent Communications Law Consultant

Limpitlaw encourages listeners to use discretion when using this website and to always read the fine print.

Listen to the full interview above.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?




