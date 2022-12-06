My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Justine Limpitlaw to get expert and legal advice regarding the legitimacy of My Family Cinema.
According to its website, My Family Cinema is a more affordable streaming platform that describes its services as a "personal media player that collects, matches, and automatically updates the latest in the cinematographic industry".
While My Family Cinema is legitimate, according to Professor Justine, what separates this streaming platform from other popular platforms, is that viewers have the ability to upload their own content, meaning that individuals are able to upload content from other platforms, like DStv for example, and this is where the line of credibility and legality becomes blurred.
The business model essentially is a sharp business practice promising to be a cheaper version of Netflix, but what you get is pirated, personally uploaded copy, and that’s definitely an infringement of copyright laws and I would advise your listeners to stay well away from that.Professor Justine Limpitlaw, Independent Communications Law Consultant
Justine states that uploading your own content to this platform is unlawful and could result in jail time, however, there are fewer repercussions for individuals that download the content.
Law enforcement agencies are not chasing the customers, they are focused on the perpetrators.Professor Justine Limpitlaw, Independent Communications Law Consultant
Limpitlaw encourages listeners to use discretion when using this website and to always read the fine print.
Listen to the full interview above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148542247_multimedia-streaming-concept-hand-holding-remote-control-tv-screen-with-lot-of-pictures-vod-content-.html?vti=oa6o7or5h7uh1pbhlt-1-1
