The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Keitumetse 'Tumi' Mashego - Clinical & Sports Psychologist
Dr Kirsten van Heerden - Player Development manager at the Sharks
Debbie Alexander - 2nd VP and head of High Performance Commission at SASCOC
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Putting a magnifying glass on the state of the mining industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - Former CEO of Anglo American
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Why a weak economy does not mean a WEAK stock market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe

5 December 2022 5:59 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
Cape Town Tigers Basketball
BAL 2023 Season 3
BAL Elite 16 East Conference winners

Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu.
Picture: @thecapetowntigers/Instagram.
Picture: @thecapetowntigers/Instagram.

The Basketball Africa League is the pinnacle of club basketball on this continent. It's a League that was started by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) as well as the NBA in partnership to just try and root out the talent that we have on this continent.

Lebesa Selepe, Co-Captain - Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club

The Cape Town Tigers Baksteball club is a team that was created to play in the Africa League, says the team's co-captain, Selepe.

The craziest thing that the team then did was exactly what it is solely designed for.

Lebesa Selepe, Co-Captain - Cape Town Tigers Basketball

The team proved itself in the Africa League, playing back-to-back, and gained the opportunity to play the second season of the game, elaborates Selepe.

For South Africa to have basketball on an international scale is cool...The kids can see us playing on ESPN, and playing live on YouTube... It is something very, very big for basketball in this country.

Lebesa Selepe, Co-Captain - Cape Town Tigers Basketball

There are a lot of issues with funding, not only for us in the country, in South Africa, but also generally in the continent. Apart from football and possibly rugby in South Africa, funding is really minimum and the sport requires a lot of funding.

Flosh Ngwenya, Head Coach - Cape Town Tigers Basketball

Ngwenya says Africans have the natural ability to play the sport and excel in it.

It has to be nurtured from an earlier age. You got to start young, just like in any other sport, if you really want to excel.

Flosh Ngwenya, Head Coach - Cape Town Tigers Basketball

What they have achieved as a team has given them a greater profile, Selepe says, and they are hoping this helps bring more sponsors on board.

We are trying to be the Galacticos of basketball on this continent.

Lebesa Selepe, Co-Captain - Cape Town Tigers Basketball

All the work and shows are an attempt to invite young children in and around Cape Town so that they can be inspired, says Ngwenya.

What we are saying is let's have the young kids early out there so that at least they can have a better opportunity than most of the guys on the team now.

Flosh Ngwenya, Head Coach - Cape Town Tigers Basketball

The team that came out on top at the end of the Basketball Africa League Elite 16 East Conference, had a lot of work to do and experienced a lot of injuries, says Ngwenya, but they pulled together as a team.

We came out there as brothers at the end of the day and we all wanted to achieve the same thing. The goal was to win the Elite 16 and go to the 2023 BAL (Basketball Africa League) season 3.

Flosh Ngwenya, Head Coach - Cape Town Tigers Basketball

Selepe says they are going to play all over the continent in preparation for the BAL season 3, and as an organisation, they aspire to international play.

I am a leader of men so I got to be in the position to say, let's not divert from what we are trying to do here. Let's all focus.

Flosh Ngwenya, Head Coach - Cape Town Tigers Basketball

RELATED: Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about

Scroll up to the audio to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe




