How Vuyani Jarana went from SAA CEO to providing affordable internet to the poor





- Vuyani Jarana was a former CEO of Vodacom Business and South African Airways.

- After leaving SAA, he opted to go back into telecommunications and founded Ilitha.

- He says the aim of Ilitha is to provide affordable, reliable internet to underserviced communities.

Former SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana. Picture: YouTube screengrab.

Vuyani Jarana, former CEO of Vodacom Business and South African Airways has promised affordable, reliable internet in under serviced areas of South Africa following the launch of llitha Telecommunications.

Jarana is the co-founder of the new telecommunications company.

The company has funding support from the Industrial Development Corporation and Development Bank of Southern Africa.

Having spent many years in the corporate world, Jarana believed it was time to invest in a business that will bring transformational change to society.

Jarana says being a financially disciplined individual has enabled him to invest in the creation of businesses like Ilitha.

I've been fairly disciplined...Being able to dip into your savings, whether its a portfolio of investment in shares, and being able to redirect that into this kind of investment. Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications.

I've always wanted to create something, especially something that is more transformational....We saw an opportunity to transform society. Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications.

If you look at township and rural people, thy don't have the capacity to enter into long-term contracts, nor do they have the financial equity to buy bulk gigs of data. Effectively, they're getting the worst service at the highest price, because they are a hand-to-mouth market. Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications.

