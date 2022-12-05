Deputy President David Mabuza named as suspect in 'land claims scam' complaint
- Deputy President DD Mabuza named as the lead suspect in an alleged land claims scam.
- The allegations go as far back as 2002, until present-day.
- The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse lodged a criminal complaint with the Investigating Directorate of the NPA.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse on Monday lodged a criminal complaint with the Investigating Directorate of the NPA, naming Deputy President David Mabuza as a lead suspect in an alleged land claims scam.
According to an article on the Daily Maverick, the allegations go as far back as 2002 to the present-day.
Mabuza tops a list of 15 suspects, allegedly involved in criminal enterprises that have reportedly cost the South African economy more of R35-billion.
The suspects are accused of a long list of alleged crimes, including theft, fraud, defeating the ends of justice, perjury, contempt of court, intimidation and extortion, among other charges.
This is land restitution claims, fraudulent ones, inflated through complex setups that have been talking place through various people and entities that have been setup.Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
David Mabuza's fingerprints are linked to a lot of it.Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
It's not just David Mabuza, there are 12 others involved. We believe it was time to start compiling this case. It's very complex this matter.Wayne Duvenage, CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Deputy President David Mabuza named as suspect in 'land claims scam' complaint
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
