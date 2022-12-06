Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71
Kirstie Louise Alley, a two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame for her role on the hit TV series Cheers, was recently diagnosed with cancer and died shortly after treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida (USA).
Her death was confirmed with this statement released via her social media accounts which was posted by her children (True and Lillie Parker) yesterday:
Having starred in iconic roles on shows like 'Cheers', ‘Look Who’s Talking’, and 'Veronica's Closet' with her more recent podcast show titled, 'Kirstie Alley On the Verge', she'll forever live on in the hearts and memories of her fans.
Rest peacefully, Kirstie.
This article first appeared on KFM : Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_56847799_kirstie-alley-and-maksim-chmerkovskiy-at-the-los-angeles-premiere-of-pirates-of-the-caribbean-on-str.html?vti=lvrdhsb3wp0q8goa5o-1-1
More from Entertainment
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail
Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.Read More
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday
More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week.Read More
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?
Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?Read More
New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab
'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.Read More
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre
Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet.Read More
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world
The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry.Read More
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show
The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.Read More
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations
Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.Read More