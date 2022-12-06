Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Panel Discussion: The need to prioritize Athletes’ Mental health.
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Keitumetse 'Tumi' Mashego - Clinical & Sports Psychologist
Dr Kirsten van Heerden - Player Development manager at the Sharks
Debbie Alexander - 2nd VP and head of High Performance Commission at SASCOC
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Putting a magnifying glass on the state of the mining industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - Former CEO of Anglo American
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Why a weak economy does not mean a WEAK stock market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months. 8 December 2022 7:27 AM
'Unisex bathrooms are a problem. In high school, hormones are rife': FF Plus The Department of Basic Education's proposal for gender-neutral bathrooms at schools forms part of a broader policy. 8 December 2022 6:47 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt All the news you need to know. 7 December 2022 5:30 PM
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence' Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 6 December 2022 7:38 PM
We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership. 6 December 2022 4:35 PM
View all Politics
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months. 8 December 2022 7:27 AM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
View all Business
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the leg... 7 December 2022 8:02 PM
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show. 7 December 2022 6:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks. 7 December 2022 7:12 AM
New perspective on boxing: exercise to improve cardiovascular fitness and health Clement Manyathela talks to Xolisa Xabanisa, the owner of Xman Fitness boxing, about the benefits of boxing as a form of exercise.... 6 December 2022 4:27 PM
View all Sport
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Activists send movies in bottles to bypass North Korea's foreign media ban North Korea has strict laws on foreign media, but activists are trying to bypass this by sending flash drives over the border. 7 December 2022 11:54 AM
Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption De Kirchner was found guilty of fraud over contracts she awarded a friend, who channelled money back to her. 7 December 2022 10:01 AM
Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage This law banning extramarital sex was ratified by all political parties on Tuesday. 7 December 2022 9:31 AM
View all World
Is green hydrogen the next major area of investment and growth in South Africa? The most prevalent element in the universe, hydrogen, is essential to achieving global climate change commitments. 5 December 2022 2:22 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks. 6 December 2022 4:10 PM
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71

6 December 2022 6:15 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

On Monday, Emmy award-winner Kirstie Alley lost her short battle with cancer.

Kirstie Louise Alley, a two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame for her role on the hit TV series Cheers, was recently diagnosed with cancer and died shortly after treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida (USA).

Her death was confirmed with this statement released via her social media accounts which was posted by her children (True and Lillie Parker) yesterday:

Having starred in iconic roles on shows like 'Cheers', ‘Look Who’s Talking’, and 'Veronica's Closet' with her more recent podcast show titled, 'Kirstie Alley On the Verge', she'll forever live on in the hearts and memories of her fans.

Rest peacefully, Kirstie.


This article first appeared on KFM : Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71




6 December 2022 6:15 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

More from Entertainment

Taylor Swift. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail

7 December 2022 8:09 AM

Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. Picture: @misanharriman/Twitter

[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday

6 December 2022 9:26 AM

More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?

6 December 2022 7:02 AM

Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hoping for a Miracle features the voice of the late Johnny Clegg with Msaki on a reimagining of his songs, produced by Jesse Clegg. Provided to YouTube by PLATOON LTD

New track combines iconic Johnny Clegg songs with his voice in Msaki collab

26 November 2022 5:20 PM

'It keeps all the nostalgia of those songs intact.' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Jesse Clegg about the project that features the voice of his late dad with Msaki.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Joy of Jazz festival returns November 2022. Picture: congerdesign from Pixabay

Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre

25 November 2022 9:20 AM

Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blair Underwood Photo: Twitter/BlairUnderwood

Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years

24 November 2022 10:09 AM

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

My Better World won an Emmy award. Picture: Twitter/@MyBetterWorld1

Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world

23 November 2022 9:22 AM

The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show

21 November 2022 12:29 PM

The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African music artists Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman have been nominated for Grammy awards. Picture: Supplied

SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations

21 November 2022 12:16 PM

Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of Rihanna's Lift Me Up

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

12 November 2022 11:19 AM

SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa declares 27 December a public holiday

Local

'Unisex bathrooms are a problem. In high school, hormones are rife': FF Plus

Local

Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries?

Sport Opinion

EWN Highlights

Jhb City Power: Intensified power cuts have led to more outages

8 December 2022 9:53 AM

Jhb sex worker murders: Commitments made to speeding up DNA process

8 December 2022 9:41 AM

Gatesville kidnapping: Community left in shock after child porn charges added

8 December 2022 9:34 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA