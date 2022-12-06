



Lester Kiewet speaks to Sanral engineering executive Louw Kannemeyer about Sanral’s app.

The app allows people to tag the location of potholes and report them

Sanral will then alert the relevant authority to ensure the pothole gets repaired

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

Data suggests there are around 25 million potholes in our country and the process of reporting them to your municipality can be a hassle.

Sanral launched its app in August, as well as the programme “Vala Zonke”, which translates to “close all”, to address the pothole problem in our country.

Any member of the public can download the app and use the in-app camera to take a picture of the pothole or even just drop a pin.

It is really there to assist members of the public in reporting potholes. Louw Kannemeyer, Sanral engineering executive

Once Sanral receives the report of the pothole they can workflow it to the relevant authority to fix the hole.

The intention is to really try and focus on the corridors that have the most traffic. Louw Kannemeyer, Sanral engineering executive

The person who reports the pothole will receive a notification when the report has been received and when the pothole is fixed.

Listen to the audio above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Found a pothole? Report it on this Sanral app, and get notified when it's fixed