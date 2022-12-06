'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights'
Lester Kiewit interviews arts and culture journalist Atiyyah Khan, a regular on the Cape Town jazz scene for years.
If you're a Capetonian jazz lover, it's very likely you've kicked back with a glass or two at Hank's Olde Irish, the meeting place for jazz enthusiasts.
But as arts and culture journalist Atiyyah Khan writes, "The popular spot was a melting pot of cultures on the nights when jazz was hosted and many can attest to this."
The racial undertones at Hank's Olde Irish have become more apparent, amid allegations of racism against the establishment.
The pub owners are facing a major backlash after being accused of discriminatory admission policies.
This comes after a viral video showing a White man confronting the owner after his Black friend was told by the bouncer he cannot enter without being accompanied by a White person.
Counter assault charges were laid after a scuffle between the two sides and a case of crimen injuria has been reported to police by the Black patron.
RELATED: (WATCH) Cape Town pub in race row after allegedly refusing entrance to Black man
When something like this happens, it's all too familiar for us, and it's all sad. Hank's is by no means the only venue in Cape Town known for this. There are others where a Black bouncer would be bouncing Black clientele and these fights happen at the door and don't get reported. In the age that we're in, we have videos, which is difficult to back down from. It's one of the few cities that has seen very little transformation in various sectors.Atiyyah Khan, arts and culture journalist
The owners of the pub have refused to engage in media interviews on what transpired over the weekend and have banned comments on their social media pages.
In the wake of the saga, a South African-Norwegian collaboration ConcertsSA has suspended its support for events at Hank’s Olde Irish Pub with immediate effect.
She explained that artists were not being booked by the owners of the Hanks, but rather by the promoters themselves.
The jazz nights on Tuesday nights were a very special part of the Cape Town nightlife. It had a mixed crowd. Tuesday nights were different because they were booked by a different person... someone who brought the event to that space.Atiyyah Khan, arts and culture journalist
Khan said the suspension of ConcertSA was a huge blow for musicians of colour who are constantly struggling to secure gigs.
There are certain places that only book white bands. A lot of the racism is not in written policy, but we keep coming up against the same issue. It's such a familiar story. Ultimately, these venues must realise they have an opportunity to make very clear their entry and door policies from the top down.Atiyyah Khan, arts and culture journalist
Scroll up for the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights'
More from Local
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout
President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.Read More
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst
The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.Read More
'Unisex bathrooms are a problem. In high school, hormones are rife': FF Plus
The Department of Basic Education's proposal for gender-neutral bathrooms at schools forms part of a broader policy.Read More
Ramaphosa declares 27 December a public holiday
The Presidency said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had now declared Tuesday 27 December a public holiday to uphold the relevant labour law principles and practice.Read More
Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority had initially fined the disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO over R160 million, which was reduced on review.Read More
What consequences could a HRC probe into alleged racism at CT pub yield?
The allegations of racism at Hanks Olde Irish pub in Cape Town have shined a light on the discrimination that is still rife in our country.Read More
Higher taxes and stronger laws needed to curb widespread smoking – expert
John Perlman speaks to UCT's Research Unit Director on the Economics of Excisable Products Prof Corné van Walbeek about smoking.Read More
200% increase in heart-related illness since Covid-19
With the rate of Covid-19 cases decreasing, the rate of heart-related illnesses since Covid-19 has seen a sky-rocketing increase.Read More
Electoral Amendment Bill challenged. Will 2024 elections be delayed?
The Independent Candidate Association wants the Electoral Amendment Bill declared unconstitutional.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.Read More
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin
The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.Read More
What are the long-term mental and physical health consequences of Covid?
While lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions are behind us the impact of the pandemic is still being seen in our country.Read More
Information regulators working very hard to catch POPIA and PAIA transgressors
The information regulating section was established in terms of section 39 of POPIA.Read More
[WATCH] Woman prepares Mogodu... in a washing machine!
A video has gone viral of a woman preparing mogodu in a washing machine before cooking.Read More
'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch
Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
Why business owners can't afford to switch off completely over a festive break
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares five powerful questions for SME owners to ponder to set up 2023.Read More
New perspective on boxing: exercise to improve cardiovascular fitness and health
Clement Manyathela talks to Xolisa Xabanisa, the owner of Xman Fitness boxing, about the benefits of boxing as a form of exercise.Read More