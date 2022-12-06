'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights'





Lester Kiewit interviews arts and culture journalist Atiyyah Khan, a regular on the Cape Town jazz scene for years.

If you're a Capetonian jazz lover, it's very likely you've kicked back with a glass or two at Hank's Olde Irish, the meeting place for jazz enthusiasts.

But as arts and culture journalist Atiyyah Khan writes, "The popular spot was a melting pot of cultures on the nights when jazz was hosted and many can attest to this."

The racial undertones at Hank's Olde Irish have become more apparent, amid allegations of racism against the establishment.

The pub owners are facing a major backlash after being accused of discriminatory admission policies.

This comes after a viral video showing a White man confronting the owner after his Black friend was told by the bouncer he cannot enter without being accompanied by a White person.

Counter assault charges were laid after a scuffle between the two sides and a case of crimen injuria has been reported to police by the Black patron.

Members of the EFF in the Western Cape visited the bar on Sunday to show their anger Photo: @EFFWesternCape_ / Twitter

RELATED: (WATCH) Cape Town pub in race row after allegedly refusing entrance to Black man

When something like this happens, it's all too familiar for us, and it's all sad. Hank's is by no means the only venue in Cape Town known for this. There are others where a Black bouncer would be bouncing Black clientele and these fights happen at the door and don't get reported. In the age that we're in, we have videos, which is difficult to back down from. It's one of the few cities that has seen very little transformation in various sectors. Atiyyah Khan, arts and culture journalist

The owners of the pub have refused to engage in media interviews on what transpired over the weekend and have banned comments on their social media pages.

In the wake of the saga, a South African-Norwegian collaboration ConcertsSA has suspended its support for events at Hank’s Olde Irish Pub with immediate effect.

She explained that artists were not being booked by the owners of the Hanks, but rather by the promoters themselves.

The jazz nights on Tuesday nights were a very special part of the Cape Town nightlife. It had a mixed crowd. Tuesday nights were different because they were booked by a different person... someone who brought the event to that space. Atiyyah Khan, arts and culture journalist

Khan said the suspension of ConcertSA was a huge blow for musicians of colour who are constantly struggling to secure gigs.

There are certain places that only book white bands. A lot of the racism is not in written policy, but we keep coming up against the same issue. It's such a familiar story. Ultimately, these venues must realise they have an opportunity to make very clear their entry and door policies from the top down. Atiyyah Khan, arts and culture journalist

Scroll up for the interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Racist Hank's used to attract people of all cultures on jazz nights'