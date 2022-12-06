'Political parties have forgotten their members behind bars'
Lester Kiewit speaks to the national spokesperson for the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (SAPOHR) Golden Miles Bhudu.
Some political prisoners are still incarcerated
Many political prisoners do not have the support of their parties
There are potentially thousands of political prisoners that are still in jail that should be eligible for parole.
A constitutional court judgment stated that those serving life sentences who were sentenced before 1 October 2004 would be treated under the old act of 1959 and after that point would follow the act of 1998.
These two acts have different parole requirements, and the old act has a credit system that takes six years and eight months off of their sentence.
The parole system was interfered with to prevent people like Janusz Walus and Clive Derby-Lewis from receiving parole, according to Miles Bhudu.
This led to many people becoming eligible for parole, including former uMkhonto we Sizwe members who are still being held as political prisoners.
He says there are political prisoners who do not have the support of their parties and thus remain imprisoned.
There are genuine political prisoners who remain behind bars because their political parties have distanced themselves from them and have forgotten about them.Golden Miles Bhudu, national spokesperson for SAPOHR
SAPOHR receives frequent calls from incarcerated political prisoners but has been unable to get a comprehensive list of those remaining.
