[WATCH] Old lady learns about HUGE money secrets after divorce
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Should you know about your partner's finances?
A lawyer says her client, an old lady, realised she doesn't know the financial status of their marriage and that the husband was taking charge of everything.
Y’all, im addicted to her content. She don’t ever have a boring day at the office. pic.twitter.com/lBC4r6B0nu' Jaypex Legend (@GlamazonJay) December 2, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106228801_silhouette-of-couple-having-argument-on-color-background-relationship-problems.html?vti=mt28i0h29w5pm8vr76-1-3
More from Local
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout
President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.Read More
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst
The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.Read More
'Unisex bathrooms are a problem. In high school, hormones are rife': FF Plus
The Department of Basic Education's proposal for gender-neutral bathrooms at schools forms part of a broader policy.Read More
Ramaphosa declares 27 December a public holiday
The Presidency said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had now declared Tuesday 27 December a public holiday to uphold the relevant labour law principles and practice.Read More
Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority had initially fined the disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO over R160 million, which was reduced on review.Read More
What consequences could a HRC probe into alleged racism at CT pub yield?
The allegations of racism at Hanks Olde Irish pub in Cape Town have shined a light on the discrimination that is still rife in our country.Read More
Higher taxes and stronger laws needed to curb widespread smoking – expert
John Perlman speaks to UCT's Research Unit Director on the Economics of Excisable Products Prof Corné van Walbeek about smoking.Read More
200% increase in heart-related illness since Covid-19
With the rate of Covid-19 cases decreasing, the rate of heart-related illnesses since Covid-19 has seen a sky-rocketing increase.Read More
Electoral Amendment Bill challenged. Will 2024 elections be delayed?
The Independent Candidate Association wants the Electoral Amendment Bill declared unconstitutional.Read More