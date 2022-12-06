South Africa is extremely short on ambulances and paramedics





John Perlman speaks to health department spokesperson Foster Mohale on the severe need for ambulances in South Africa.

A Mpumalanga Health Department ambulance. Picture: @MpuHealth1/Twitter

South Africa has a serious shortage of ambulances and paramedics.

Health minister Joe Phaahla has revealed to Parliament that South Africa has fewer than half the ambulances it needs to respond to the population's health needs.

About 7000 ambulances are needed in South Africa, but it has fewer than half that number.

Even though municipalities can procure ambulances... the primary responsibility lies with the provincial department. Foster Mohale, Health Department Spokesperson

The national department's role would be to give the provincial departments a guideline, based on the population figures.

Most people living in suburban areas are medically insured and they can rely on private ambulances. But we advise the provinces to deploy more ambulances to areas like informal settlements. Foster Mohale, Health Department Spokesperson

According to the minister, 967 ambulances are not in use due to accidents or maintenance and repairs.

But Mohale says the provincial departments need to ensure they have buffer ambulances to fill this void.

However, the Western Cape has a different problem - there are enough ambulances but not enough emergency personnel.

It's a combination of factors... it's the issue of budget but also training. But there are also other challenges like the paramedics being victimised by the community and criminals... Foster Mohale, Health Department Spokesperson

