Facebook wants YOUR nude pics... to help it prevent revenge porn (kid you not)
John Perlman speaks to World Wide Worx Managing Director Arthur Goldstuck.
Five years ago social media giant Facebook asked its users to share indiscreet images of themselves in a bid to pre-emptively stop revenge porn.
Revenge porn is when someone leaks a nude photo of another person online without their consent to cause shame and distress.
The idea, where Facebook assigns a digital fingerprint on each photo, has proven successful in Australia.
According to Bloomberg, since the program first launched in Australia, it has helped more than 12 000 people to hash more than 40 000 photos and videos.
Goldstuck questions Facebook’s ethics and cited its notorious history of polarising communities during the lead-up to prominent elections in America.
Would you trust Facebook with your photos? If you can’t trust them to behave honourably during a national election that can change the course of history, I wouldn’t trust them.Arthur Goldstuck, Managing Director - World Wide Worx
He suggested a method used by competing social media platforms such as Twitter that deploys swift action to remove an image flagged as revenge porn by a user.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_167774514_adult-woman-under-the-shower-in-bathroom.html?vti=mghwirevcyk6u0w0ak-1-29
