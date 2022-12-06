[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest developments around the globe.
The world is anticipating the launch of "Harry & Meghan" on Netflix on Thursday.
The series details their lives in the UK's royal family and how his mother, Diana, was treated by the family before her death.
Part one is this Thursday, and the next episodes will come next week as Prince Harry speaks about the leaking and planting of stories as part of dirty games and probably pointing a finger at the royal family.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
In other news, Spanish police have arrested 30 people, disguised as aid workers, carrying cannabis.
He added that among the arrested includes nationals from Spain, Morocco, and Ukraine.
This is an operation in Spain where the police have arrested 30 people including Ukrainians, Spaniards, Germans, and Moroccans who were smuggling cannabis disguised as aid for Ukraine.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
Scroll above to listen to the full interview on other stories making headlines around the world.
Source : @misanharriman/Twitter
