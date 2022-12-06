'Protecting MPs lives should be a priority': ATM on secret ballot rejection
Africa Melane chats to African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) Zama Ntshona.
ATM communications manager Zama Ntshona says a secret ballot vote is integral to protect the lives of those who may oppose the head of state.
We believe that the protection of members of parliament should be a priority because in a secret ballot you are able to protect the lives and the livelihoods.Zama Ntshona, National Media and Communication's Manager - African Transformation Movement (ATM)
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula rejected ATM's request for a secret ballot voting process on the Section 89 Independent Panel’s report.
This follows the report's findings that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer following the concealment of a burglary at his Limpopo farm.
Cyril Ramaphosa has filed papers to have the panel report set aside.
As forerunners in establishing the three-member panel that sought to investigate the Phala Phala scandal, Ntshona said the party remains resolute in holding the president to account.
Do you expect the people who are assisted by him to actually look him in the face and actually vote him out?Zama Ntshona, National Media and Communication's Manager - African Transformation Movement (ATM)
He said Ramaphosa’s U-turn on multiple admissions that he has made about his personal capacities as a businessperson person and anti-corruption proponent is baffling.
In his own capacity, not even the spokesperson but himself making these admissions, this is where you see that you have a selfish, self-seeking, self-serving individual who is power-mongering at the helm of governmentZama Ntshona, National Media and Communication's Manager - African Transformation Movement (ATM)
The debate on the impeachment panel report takes place on 13 December.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
