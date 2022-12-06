Busted drug smugglers taking advantage of aid convoys in Ukraine
It has been reported that drug smugglers have been taking advantage of the convoys of aid to Ukraine to convey drugs hiding them in humanitarian aid boxes throughout several countries.
The police have arrested thirty people in the Spanish region of Andalusia. Ukrainians, Germans, Spanish, and Moroccans are among those in custody.
It is reported that after investigating further, police arrested four people who were driving in Ukraine-licensed vans and carrying 109 kilograms (249 pounds) of marijuana. The police went on to make more arrests and raids in several locations.
It is reported that in total, the authorities found 2,500 cannabis plants, six guns, and €800,000 ($845,000/R14 569 221,99) in cash.
The syndicate arrested faces charges including drug trafficking, possessing illegal weapons, and belonging to a criminal organisation.
In some cases, their convoys don't even go near Ukraine but they look like they are going there.Adam Gilchrist, Correspondent - The World View
There is a huge help and support network that has evolved for Ukraine. Militarily that network is reasonably secure and tight but civilian aid comes in all shapes and sizes.Adam Gilchrist, Correspondent - The World View
This is the tip of the iceberg because if the Ukrainians are denied aid because of a potential of a hijacking of that aid or the supplanting of that aid, that will be a problem.Adam Gilchrist, Correspondent - The World View
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
