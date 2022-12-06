Flying for work? Business travel will cost WAY more in 2023





Africa Melane interviews Lance Nkwe, marketing manager at Corporate Traveller, about what the business travel industry will look like in 2023.

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

In their latest report, Global Business Travel says that the cost of business travel, from hotels to airfares, will see an increase next year.

The report highlights the growing demand for face-to-face business interactions and other factors, such as geopolitical uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and labour shortages.

We'll continue to see a rise in human connection. Organisations are ready to get in front of customers, colleagues, and their partners around the world. There are lots to expect in supply, in terms of cars, hotels, and air carriers. These new entrants are meant to relieve the pressure we see from a demand perspective. Lance Nkwe, Corporate Traveller marketing manager

Travel pricing will continue to fluctuate due to several factors such as inflation, reduced supply, and a fuel surge.

For a while, we've enjoyed digitized platforms, but there's a craving to meet in person again. However, there's a cost you've got to manage. There are ways to work around this like revisiting your travel budget, revisiting your policy, and avoiding bookings over peak periods. Lance Nkwe, Corporate Traveller marketing manager

For companies, planning will become crucially important to avoid excessive spending on travel.

If you know you've got a trip coming up in a month, arrange it ahead of time so your pricing becomes better. But supply is a crucial factor. If there are enough airlines and routings to certain destinations, it does affect the supply-demand economics. If supply increases, the pricing will go down. Lance Nkwe, Corporate Traveller marketing manager

