The Midday Report Express: Former PP Thuli Madonsela questions Section 89 panel
Phala Phala is top of mind in the nation and top of the list on The Midday Report. With Parliament taking the decision to postpone the debate on whether to adopt the finding of the Section 89 panels report on Phala Phala, there is still much to unpack.
The postponement could be viewed by some as a delaying tactic, but a recent Sky News interview with Sudanese businessman Mustafa Mohamed Ibrahim Hazim, who is the man that paid President Ramaphosa the $580,000 for buffaloes, revealed Hazim is still waiting for a refund on buffaloes he says he never received.
Ramaphosa has also taken the decision to challenge the report in the Constitutional Court, saying the Section 89 panel overreached its mandate.
Former Public Protector Thuli Mandonsela has publicly issued her support for the move and has taken some flack on social media for that stance.
Mandy Wiener spoke with Advocate Modonsela to get her perspective.
I'm defending the application of the law because I teach constitutional law...The President has to be made answerable, but like any other person, it should be proportionate.Thuli Mandonsela, Former Public Protector
I also do understand that he holds an important position and that government teaches us how to behave and therefore we will be a little bit harsher in the way we deal with somebody in his office. But we can't totally bend the law to meet the big people.Thuli Mandonsela, Former Public Protector
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- Parliament postpones debate on Phala Phala report
- Helen Suzman Foundation's joins bid by journalist Billy Downer to have his private prosecution by Jacob Zuma set aside.
- Severe thunderstorms haranguing Johannesburg, many still left without power.
- Johannesburg Emergency Services continues its search for those who drowned in the Jukskei River this past Sunday.
- Struggling Bok star Nkosi on being missing for 3 weeks: 'I've been curled up in a ball'
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Former PP Thuli Madonsela questions Section 89 panel
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt
All the news you need to know.Read More
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'
Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi
John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership.Read More
President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela
Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela.Read More
Busted drug smugglers taking advantage of aid convoys in Ukraine
Adam Gilchrist Joins Lester Kiewit to share his view on the drug smuggling hidden as humanitarian aid for Ukraine.Read More
We can't let taxi association dictate to our bus industry - Intercape CEO
Bongani Bingwa talks to Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira and about taxi attacks on Intercape bus coaches travelling long distances.Read More
I suspect Ramaphosa's ConCourt application will be successful - Pierre de Vos
President Cyril Ramaphosa filed papers in the Constitutional Court on Monday to review and set aside the Section 89 panel report.Read More
Ramaphosa will know on Tuesday if impeachment proceedings goes ahead
It's been a monumental few days for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will now have to wait another week to hear his fate.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Political parties weigh in on Ramaphosa
All the news you need to know.Read More